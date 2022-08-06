It took two days for the votes to be counted, but Republican Kari Lake is headed to the November general election after beating Karrin Taylor Robson in a closely fought and expensive primary.
Voter turnout was 34%.
Lake, endorsed by former president Donald Trump, took 47.7% of the votes to Taylor Robson’s 43.4% — a margin of 34,000 votes.
“Arizonans who have been forgotten by the establishment just delivered a political earthquake,” Lake said in a statement Thursday evening after most of the remaining ballots were counted.
She also thanked the media, with whom she’s portrayed having an ongoing feud since she announced her candidacy.
“I’d like to extend a huge THANK YOU to the Media. The more you attacked me, the higher I climbed in the polls. ￼When will you learn?” Lake’s statement said.
She’ll face Katie Hobbs, the sitting Secretary of State, who sewed up the Democratic nomination on election night with 72.5% of the vote over Marco Lopez and Aaron Lieberman.
“This race for governor isn’t about Democrats or Republicans,” Hobbs said in a statement Thursday. “It’s a choice between sanity and chaos.”
Both candidates have gotten right to work. Hobbs emailed a photo Friday of her talking with Yuma officials at the Colorado River near Yuma, and another citing Lake’s “extreme beliefs” and backing by Trump.
Lake flew to Dallas to attend CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, where she was interviewed by Steve Bannon, who is facing possible prison time for contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena to testify before the January 6 committee.
Friday’s CPAC speaker was Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia congresswoman who once called Sept. 11 a hoax and suggested “a bullet to the head” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in January 2019, before she was in Congress. She has distanced herself from that comment, too.
During a CPAC panel discussion Lake repeated her promise to declare an invasion at the border “on day one as soon as my hand comes off the Bible,” “finish President Trump’s wall” and push back against drug cartels.
Taylor Robson, wife of Quail Creek developer Ed Robson, spent more than $18 million on the race, including $15 million of her own money. She also had the support of former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Doug Ducey in the closing days of the campaign.
She was leading election night after early ballots were counted but the votes counted overnight — people who showed up at the polls — put Lake into the lead by morning.
Taylor Robson took the loss with grace in a concession statement but stopped short of endorsing Lake by name.
“I want to congratulate Kari Lake who is now the Republican nominee for Governor of Arizona,” she said. “I have spent my life supporting Republican candidates and conservative causes and it is my hope that our Republican nominees are successful in November.”
Lake joins several Trump-backed GOP candidates headed for a November vote, all of who have called the results of the 2020 presidential election fraudulent: U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters; Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem; and Attorney General candidate Abraham Hamadeh.
Voters ousted state House speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified during the Jan. 6 hearings that he resisted a Trump plan to put forward alternate electors who supported Trump in several battleground states.
LD 19 & 21
In Legislative District 19, Republicans Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz advance to the November election and will face Democrat Sanda Clark of Green Valley for two seats. The district represents part of Sahuarita and all of Green Valley.
In the LD19 Senate race, Republican David Gowan will be unopposed in his bid to retain his seat.
Democrats Consuelo Hernandez and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton advance to the November election where they are unopposed for LD21 seats in the state House, which represent the bulk of Sahuarita. They beat Akanni Oyegbola by a healthy margin.
Democratic state Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon also is unopposed in her bid to retain her seat in newly redrawn LD21.
Sahuarita Council
The three incumbents kept their seats in the Sahuarita Town Council race.
Mayor Tom Murphy was the top vote-getter with 4,755, followed by Deborah Morales at 4,624; and Vice Mayor Kara Egbert at 4,280, all of whom take seats. Challenger Lora Rodriguez-Nastase finished fourth with 3,412 votes.
Diane Priolo won a two-year seat in an unchallenged race. Pima County had a 35.5% voter turnout.