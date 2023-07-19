Jose Meza

Jose Meza stands outside his Sahuarita location under renovation. The location marks his second after leaving Freeport McMoRan Sierrita Mine in 2016.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

Restaurant owner Jose Meza has a mix of emotions as he prepares to open a second Goyita's location in Sahuarita this fall, but he found the support from family keeps him going, especially from his mom.

Meza, a fourth-generation restaurateur, said he logged about seven years at his Oro Valley location. The Silver City, New Mexico, native moved to Tucson when he turned 18.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?