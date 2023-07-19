Restaurant owner Jose Meza has a mix of emotions as he prepares to open a second Goyita's location in Sahuarita this fall, but he found the support from family keeps him going, especially from his mom.
Meza, a fourth-generation restaurateur, said he logged about seven years at his Oro Valley location. The Silver City, New Mexico, native moved to Tucson when he turned 18.
His mother, Gregoria Meza, said her son told her when he graduated high school that he was ready to get out in the world and make his own way. She tried to get him to go to school in Silver City but found he was determined to go to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona.
"He wanted to be a man and continue going to school," she said. "He worked in different places, but Tucson was kind of hard for him — finding jobs, paying rent, going to college and all that stuff. Finally, he ended up in the mines and stayed there for a long time."
Meza worked at Freeport McMoRan's Sierrita Mine west of Green Valley until about 2016, when potential closures and cutbacks made him think back to his childhood dream of having his own restaurant.
"So, I said, 'Well, it's time to take a chance,' and called her up and asked if she would help me," Meza said of his mom.
Silver City
Meza recalled how he enjoyed spending time in the family's Silver City restaurant, watching as his parents prepared dishes and served customers.
"I used to go help my mom, and that's when I first told my mom, 'Could I open a restaurant when I get big?' She still remembers," Meza said.
Gregoria would tell him he should be a doctor or engineer since he was a smart kid with straight-A grades.
"So every morning, he'd put in his own effort to bring me avocados, onions, tomatoes — everything to make my avocado dip," she said. "And he continued saying, 'Mom, when I grow up, I want my restaurant.'"
But as Meza worked at the mines, Gregoria thought his dream had been set aside. Then he called.
After her son opened the Oro Valley location, "I gave my two-week notice and told my husband, 'Hey, we're moving to Tucson,'" Gregoria said. "We moved with an overnight bag — we just packed a little bag and left my house in Silver City with my daughter and moved over here."
Oro Valley
Gregoria said everyone in the family was happy when Meza opened the doors to the Oro Vally restaurant. But keeping them open didn't come without plenty of effort and support.
"This is my life," Meza said. "There's no other life when you're running a restaurant — all you do is work."
Meza often finds himself stepping into different roles, from bussing and serving to maintenance and dishwashing to cooking and bartending. When Meza finishes those duties, he shifts to bookkeeping and other administrative tasks.
"I thought the mines were hard because I worked 12 hours all the time because of overtime and whatever else," he said. "But I got days off. Here I don't — I've always got something."
On Thursday, Meza hopped in his truck and headed to Silver City, which he said is the only place with ingredients that work for New Mexico-style dishes.
Gregoria found it's all about Hatch chile when defining what sets New Mexican-style food apart from what you find in Southern Arizona.
"The red chile is a sun-dried chile, and the green chile, we roast it — it's the key of everything because Hatch has the best chile," she said.
Gregoria does much of the cooking at the Oro Valley location, which she enjoys personally.
"I cook with all my heart and all my love," she said. "It just helps my kids have a better life, and I love it. Now that I lost my husband, it's like being in my own kitchen in Silver City. I just go and enjoy and cook all day long."
Gregoria looks forward to getting into the Sahuarita kitchen and being closer to family on the Interstate 19 corridor. She plans to help in Oro Valley when possible.
"Also, my dishes will never change, and I send all my love to Oro Valley," Gregoria said. "But I'm ready. I think it will be very good because my daughter-in-law lives in Sahuarita, and she's my right hand for everything."
Sahuarita
On July 12, Meza stood in the main dining area of his Sahuarita Goyita's location, which is still undergoing renovation work at the northeastern corner of the Valley Verde Shopping Plaza, across from Desert Sky Cinema. It's the former site of Solaris, which closed in 2011.
Meza knows opening a second location will only increase his work, but he said it's necessary after coming this far. He also pointed to the expansion as a path to creating a stable place for employees to stick around and grow with them as part of the family.
"I wouldn't do it again, but I'm doing it again," Meza joked about what he calls his third start following the Oro Valley opening and then weathering the pandemic. "It's just trying to get to that next level and see where we can take it. If you stop doing what your whole plan was, what was the point of doing it?"
Meza also found Gregoria, whose nickname is Goyita, the restaurant's namesake, is a constant source of encouragement when work takes its toll. He said she had been there for him since he first left the mines to remind him that everything would be OK as he navigated the restaurant world.
"Sometimes there are days that he says, 'Oh, no, Mom.' But I say, 'Don't give up. We're going to continue doing this because this is what God wants you to have, and that's what we're going to do,'" Gregoria said, adding she always said it was a tough business. "We still struggle, but we're going to get there as long as all my kids help each other and continue getting that support from the family — anything is possible."