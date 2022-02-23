“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players…”
That’s a popular line from Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” and as of Monday, the world has one more stage. This one for La Posada residents.
Grand Opening Day for La Posada’s outdoor Center Stage entertainment venue in Central Park featured The Grand Opening Band with Mike Finkelstein, trumpet; Larry Severt, guitar; John Snavely, clarinet; Carl Tootle, piano; Frank Greshan, drums; and vocalists Regina Ford and Joey Lessa, who provided a delightful program of familiar favorites for residents.
Dawn Martz, Posada Life Foundation Director of Philanthropy, said the amphitheater was part of La Posada’s master plan and has been in the works for two years.
“Center Stage was 100 percent funded by residents. We had a goal of $500,000 and that was donated by five major donor residents. St. Francis of the Valley Church and some employees also donated,” she said, along with an additional $250,000 from residents.
The outdoor theater project broke ground in 2020, and the pandemic slowed delivery with supply-chain issues.
Paul Loomans, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategies at La Posada demonstrated the retractable shade above the seating area that takes about one minute to open or close.
La Posada CEO Joni Condit thanked donors for making the “very resident-driven” entertainment venue a reality. She introduced former longtime CEO Lisa Israel and Israel’s husband, Gary, who attended the grand opening event.
At a break, many residents were seen hugging and talking to Israel, who appeared overjoyed with the warm reception.
The covered stage is about 10x22 feet and has state-of-the-art equipment including three high-tech Bose separate speaker systems. The 112-stadium seating area includes a retractable roof with lighting. There are an additional 32 seats at purple bistro tables and gray banquet tables, 18 seats at six green benches and 22 additional seats providing a total of 184 seats.
There’s additional space for about 30 folding chairs for larger events for a total of 200 to 215.
Center Stage is ideal for short entertainment, lectures, memorials and teaching events. It does not include restrooms or dressing rooms.
A memorial event is planned for March to honor residents who passed away during the past two years.
