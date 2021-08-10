La Posada, an independent and assisted-living community in Sahuarita, will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.
Joni Condit, president and CEO of La Posada, said the requirement comes amid concerns about increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pima County and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
“Our number one concern is always for the well-being and safety of our residents here. They’re all part of the senior population, and we want to make sure we’re being as proactive as we can and protecting them as best we can in the months coming forward,” Condit said.
“It’s a tough decision because there are always going to be some people who are worried about the vaccine, or don’t trust the vaccine, but we just feel that overwhelmingly it provides safety for people,” she said.
Almost all of La Posada’s 760-plus residents are fully vaccinated, Condit said, but the number of vaccinated employees was not available.
The move comes as more employers begin to mandate that their employees get vaccinated, including Banner Health, which operates Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson, and TMC Healthcare, which operates Tucson Medical Center.
Cari Olvera, Chief Nursing Officer at Green Valley’s Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, said they were among the first hospitals in the region to announce a requirement that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 back in June. All employees were required to have their first dose by July 1.
“We found that our staff was really engaged with the process, and that in fact most of them already had been vaccinated,” Olvera said.
Meanwhile, Arizona has continued a nearly week-long streak of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day – a level not seen since mid-February – with 2,191 new cases statewide reported on August 9.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pima County remains an area of high community transmission. The county reported 112 new cases on Monday, down from a recent peak of 289 on August 3.
Nearly 642,000 Pima County residents – or 70.8% of the county’s eligible population – have received at least one vaccine dose, and more than 557,000 are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Statewide, just over 3.8 million — or 53.4% of the state’s eligible population — have received their first vaccine dose.
Government organizations like the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have said employers can require vaccination for its employees as long as accommodations are made for those with disabilities or sincerely held religious beliefs that preclude vaccination.
Accommodations for approved exemptions will be made on a case-by-case basis at La Posada, Condit said, taking into account the individual’s medical needs and the amount of contact they have with residents.
Other measures
In addition to requiring vaccines for its employees, La Posada will continue to regulate visitor interactions, allowing only fully vaccinated guests on campus.
Condit said they haven’t decided if or how they will check visitors’ proof of vaccination, but that implementing a verification measure in the future, especially if infection rates increase, is not out of the question.
No off-campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be allowed at large, on-campus community events, such as birthday dinners and catered parties. Young children who may not be vaccinated will also not be permitted on campus for the time being, an email sent to residents Aug. 5 noted.
Visitors and residents are also “strongly urged” to wear masks in public areas and when walking into and out of the dining halls.
Condit said re-encouraging mask use on campus serves as a good reminder that small, individual steps could make a difference in keeping the entire community safe in the long run.
“If we have to shut everything down again, we will, but we’d really love not to,” Condit said.
“We’d rather take proactive steps and just remind everybody to do things that can keep people safe. That’s our hope,” she said.