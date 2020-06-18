La Posada’s annual scholarship award program took a detour this year because of the pandemic.
In place of the in-person event, 47 scholarships were awarded to 41 employees at an online Virtual Scholarship Awards Ceremony on June 7.
One of La Posada’s former scholarship beneficiaries is Alexis Martinez, who is now its director of Risk Management.
Martinez started as a front-desk receptionist 17 years ago when she was a student at the University of Arizona. After she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science, she said a resident at La Posada planted the seed of public administration in her head.
“I went on to earn a master’s in Public Administration with an emphasis in nonprofit management,” she said. “By this time La Posada was in my blood and I wanted to expand my career at La Posada.”
The La Posada Scholarship Program allowed her to graduate debt-free.
“La Posada provided an excellent work/school/life balance, which enabled me to work full-time and attend school full-time,” she said.
Martinez said the residents were her cheerleaders and best supporters while going to school.
“Knowing that they were contributing to and paying for my education held me more accountable to excelling academically. Thanks to the education I received by using the scholarship I’ve been able to have a career at La Posada,” she said.
After graduating, she was promoted to Human Resources where mentorship by senior leaders helped her to gain the experience and knowledge to become the Director of Risk Management.
Former employee Victoria Randall used the scholarship award toward her nursing degree. She is pursuing her career at Northwest Hospital.
Two 2020 recipients are using their scholarships to advance their careers at La Posada. Nine-year employee Andrea Metcalf, 44, is attending Pima College working toward a degree in Construction Management.
Cecilia Orozco, 26, worked at La Posada for six years while obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Social Work and left to get field experience. She returned to La Posada in May as a campus counselor and social worker.
About the program
On the online La Posada Scholarship Awards Program Jim Casanova, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Foundation and Risk Management, paid tribute to Scholarship Committee Chair Don Flood for his important roles and to the residents who motivate employees to apply to the scholarship program.
Flood has been part of the La Posada Scholarship Committee, which is an advisory group to the La Posada Foundation, for about three and a half years, and chair for one and a half years.
Flood said the work of budgets, policy, interviews and fundraising all seem rewarding when he sees young folks improving their educational foundation.
“La Posada residents started the scholarship program in 2000 to assist employees in obtaining an education to accomplish their life goals and have choices available to them,” he said.
La Posada has 606 employees. For this year’s scholarships, 41 employees applied and 47 scholarships were awarded totaling $38,604.45. Additionally, 30 Named Endowment Scholarships totaling $50,062.32 were made for the rest of 2020.
Since the program’s inception, 1,068 employee had received awards through 2018.
Vice President of Marketing and Sales Paul Loomans said residents have been consistently generous, and an annual fund drive by the scholarship committee results in small and large donations.
He sees the Employee Scholarship Fund as one of the most popular areas of resident impact, which is entirely funded by residents, with administrative support by the Posada Life Foundation.
Joni Condit, La Posada’s CEO commented that residents’ generosity and continued support of La Posada’s Scholarship programs have made life-changing impacts on many employees over the years.
“It is strong evidence of the wonderful culture of caring that exists on our campus. These scholarship gifts are the cornerstone of our talent-development program and important to the long-term retention and succession planning at all levels of our organization.
“It is so gratifying to see these recipients achieve their goals and go on to have wonderful careers. I am personally inspired by our residents who unselfishly want to see employees do well in life even if it means they will eventually leave our organization to work in other fields.”