Now that we're no longer in a pandemic, Ellen March and Barbara Salazar from La Posada Community Services hope to bring back a wildly successful program.
In 2008, then-Posada Life Community Services Director Bill McCreery thought there were probably a lot of people who loved the idea of volunteering but didn't want to be tied to a schedule. So he created the Victory Volunteer program.
Once a week, if people were in the mood, they could drop by on Thursdays, sit at a table, visit and perform tasks as a favor to local organizations, such as wrapping gifts for Continental Elementary School's Holiday House event, stuffing and stamping envelopes for a homeowners' association or knitting baby booties for hospitals.
At its height, 30 volunteers pitched in from time to time for the program, which was named after the spirit of World War II volunteers who pitched in while the country was at war, said March, who is the Community Center director.
When COVID-19 hit, the program dwindled to a handful of people who volunteered from home. One couple clips coupons for overseas military families to use at base commissaries. Another flattens and folds grocery sacks for use at the White Elephant thrift store, March said.
Now she and Salazar, the volunteer manager at La Posada, hope to get the program running at full speed on Mondays starting Sept. 11, March said.
For one hour a day, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., volunteers can get out of the house and contribute to their community, March said.
It's important for people to feel needed and valued, March said.
"We had a counselor at La Posada who came in who was trying to find something for a woman who was very depressed. She was losing her vision," March said. "They wanted to have her come and do something that wouldn't require her vision and she was putting address stamps on envelopes. I remember she'd get so mad when they were crooked and we all said, 'It doesn't matter. It's still going to get there,' but she really enjoyed it."
March said they'll match people's interests and abilities with the tasks. For now, they need to focus on getting more volunteers before finding more projects.
Volunteers can volunteer as little or as much as they want, she said, and don't need to be La Posada residents. They're looking for anyone willing to help out.
"One of the things about Victory Volunteers is the expectations of the volunteers. We keep them low. If they can't come one day, that's fine. Nothing's going to fall apart if somebody's not able to be there," March said. "We try to keep it as low key as possible. And they can come or not come depending on whatever is going on in their lives. It's worked out very well, but now we're kind of rising from the ashes to get it rolling again."
