While summer tends to be a quiet season in Green Valley, La Posada’s outdoor pool is brimming with children who are making a splash — along with some bubbles, waves, flip turns and dives.
It’s all part of the eight-week Summer Learning Academy at Los Niños del Valle Preschool Child Care Center, located on the La Posada campus.
Geared toward elementary school kids ages 5 to 8, the program offers youngsters an interactive curriculum filled with arts and crafts, cooking, field trips, guest speakers and intergenerational activities with resident volunteers at La Posada, including swim lessons one morning a week.
Kimberly Murphy, La Posada’s Living Well director, first came up with the idea to bring children’s swim lessons into the fold of the school’s summer programming nearly a decade ago.
“I loved teaching swimming, and missed the kids when I switched to focus on senior fitness and training lifeguards, so I thought it would be wonderful to have an opportunity in our community to introduce kids to the water, offer some basic swim skills and safety training,” Murphy said. “And it also really gives those kids who might not have another opportunity to take swim lessons to get into the water in a safe, comfortable environment.”
Each hour-long lesson is staffed with a lifeguard, led by a swim instructor and a handful of volunteers, with a focus on basic swimming techniques that are catered to each child’s individual skill-level.
During their first lesson of the summer, kids worked on blowing bubbles through their noses, floating on their backs, kicking and swimming in a freestyle motion with “big arms,” as lead instructor Margaret Haubrich called it.
The lessons are taught in small groups in the shallow end of one of La Posada’s outdoor pools, which Murphy said gives each child one-on-one attention and support from volunteers that helps them build their confidence and openness to try new things.
La Posada resident Virginia Crook, a veteran volunteer with the summer swim program and an avid swimmer herself, said just being able to see the progress students are making in their skills and confidence in the water is what keeps her coming back.
“It’s a lot of fun just to watch their enthusiasm grow, and I mean, just look at the progress you can see today, and how shy some of them were, and then they got into it,” Crook said.
“That one gal was not going to go underwater, and then by the end of class, she did it!”
Murphy attributes a big part of the success and growth of the program over the years to the longtime volunteers, like Crook, who continue to come back year after year.
“The longevity of the residents amazes me, I mean, they will stay and stay and stay until they can’t anymore, and when they come into the program, they love it so much that it becomes part of their summer, as well, so to me that’s been a real gift, along with seeing the kids just light up when they get into the water, you know, it’s what water does for all of us, I think,” she said.
The young swimmers walk away with more than new found skills in the water, Los Niños Director Susie Simmons said. She added that the kids aren't the only participants to benefit from the program.
Facilitating interactions between older resident volunteers and younger children in their program, she said, creates a unique and valuable opportunity for growth and connection on both sides.
“That intergenerational component is a big part of the beginnings and the mission of Los Niños, and a big part of why we’re actually located here at La Posada,” Simmons said.
“The kids love it, I think, because older adults are usually very gentle, and they often exhibit this real patience and interest in engaging with the them that can bring a whole new level of communication and understanding to their relationships and their lives, especially when maybe they don’t get to see their grandparents as often because they’re living somewhere else,” she said.
“And a child’s enthusiasm, their curiosity, all of these things I think spark a love of life that a lot of these older folks really appreciate seeing, especially when they might not get to see children that young, that often. I think our clay arts instructor said it best, just the other day, when he told me, ‘It’s just nice to be around young kids. They remind you of what it was like to be a child.’”