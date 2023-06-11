While summer tends to be a quiet season in Green Valley, La Posada’s outdoor pool is brimming with children who are making a splash — along with some bubbles, waves, flip turns and dives.

It’s all part of the eight-week Summer Learning Academy at Los Niños del Valle Preschool Child Care Center, located on the La Posada campus.

Marge helps w floating.JPG

Margaret Haubrich, a swim instructor at La Posada, helps a child from Los Niños Del Valle with kicking and floating during a swim lesson on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Marge, Virginia help w blowing bubbles.JPG

Margaret Haubrich, a swim instructor at La Posada, and Virginia Crook, a resident volunteer, help children from Los Niños Del Valle learn to blow bubbles during a swim lesson on Thursday.
Marge, Monte help w kicking.JPG

Margaret Haubrich, a swim instructor at La Posada, and Monte Crook, a resident volunteer, help children from Los Niños Del Valle learn to kick during a swim lesson on Thursday.


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

