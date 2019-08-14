The La Posada intersection project at Continental and White House Canyon roads begins Monday as Sahuarita’s contractor PACE starts to construct traffic signals.
The town anticipates the traffic signal work will be completed before Thanksgiving.
Around Sept. 15, Southern Arizona Paving will begin to install curbs, sidewalks and ramps. The company will also do pavement preservation work which will include a mill and overlay. Paving work is expected to begin after Thanksgiving and be completed by Christmas.
Striping work will begin in January 2020.
The town will maintain traffic through the area while work is in progress and has no plans for any detours. There may be delays and lane closures as work progresses.