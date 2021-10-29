If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A malfunctioning golf cart battery or battery charger is to blame for a fire that destroyed a 5,000-square-foot maintenance building on the La Posada campus Monday night, according to an investigation.
Security camera footage indicates the fire broke out about a half-hour before it was noticed; it was called in to 911 about 8 p.m. Security footage helped pinpoint the origin of the fire, the spokesman said.
Firefighters from Green Valley Fire District, Rural/Metro Fire and Corona de Tucson battled the blaze while crews from Drexel Heights and Tubac answered calls in the GVFD service area. Green Valley Fire had all five engines from its four stations at the blaze, including the ladder truck.
All of the retirement community's landscaping equipment was housed in the structure in the northern part of the 100-acre campus, and everything was destroyed. La Posada estimates the building alone to be a loss of $800,000.
The fire never threatened homes and nobody was injured. About 750 people live at La Posada. Firefighters were on the scene through the night and Old Nogales Highway was blocked for a few hours.
La Posada CEO Joni Condit said a day after the fire that the building was renovated and added on to about a year ago and that landscaping crews were hit the hardest, with all equipment lost.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone