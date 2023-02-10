La Posada’s efforts to become a bike-friendly community have been rewarded with a Gold Level Bicycle Friendly Business rating by a national organization.
The honor from the League of American Bicyclists places La Posada alongside over 1,500 businesses across the country dedicated to building a more bicycle-friendly country.
“This round of awardees features shining examples of current and aspiring Bicycle Friendly Businesses working in tandem to boost the number of places in their community where traveling by bike is not only possible but encouraged,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists.
The multi-faceted bicycling program at La Posada is a collaboration among management, staff and residents in the 130-acre senior community in Sahuarita. There are a number of road cyclists among more than 750 residents who live at La Posada, as well as a fleet of shared tricycles to promote bicycling as an easy option for transportation for all residents and staff on campus.
Resident cyclists at La Posada have formed the Posada Pedalers, to promote safety for riders on and off campus, and have developed resources for enjoyable cycling among residents. The Pedalers maintains connections with cycling groups in the area, often in support of community service projects.
As part of the BFB network, La Posada at Green Valley will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike. Currently, the Shoppes at La Posada, and the Posada Java café, feature bike racks and a convenient bike repair station for visiting cyclists.
La Posada at Green Valley joins 1,547 BFBs nationwide, which includes government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, bike shops and other employers, all united in a commitment to transform American workplaces to be more welcoming to customers and employees who bike. The Bicycle Friendly Business award recognizes an organization’s contributions in shifting up and accelerating the movement to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.
The League of American Bicyclists was formed in 1880 with a goal to make bicycling safer and easier as a means of transportation and recreation. It has more than 200,0000 members and supporters with more than 1,000 state and local advocacy groups and bike clubs.
