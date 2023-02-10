Biking

Cyclists enjoy what a collaboration has produced for them at La Posada. 

 Courtesy La Posada

La Posada’s efforts to become a bike-friendly community have been rewarded with a Gold Level Bicycle Friendly Business rating by a national organization.

The honor from the League of American Bicyclists places La Posada alongside over 1,500 businesses across the country dedicated to building a more bicycle-friendly country.



