U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, whose congressional district includes Green Valley and Sahuarita, announced Friday she will not seek re-election in 2022.
Kirkpatrick, 70, has served five terms in two congressional districts. The Democrat most recently defeated Republican Brandon Martin in November in CD2. She unsuccessfully ran against John McCain for a Senate seat in 2016.
“Every two years for the past 18 years, there has been an election in Arizona with my name on the ballot,” she said in an announcement Friday. “Serving Arizonans has been my absolute honor and joy, but after much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I will continue the good fight through this Congress, and when the term is up, I will hand over the baton.”
Kirkpatrick recounted her family history and thanked her husband, Roger, for his support.
In early 2020, Kirkpatrick publicly acknowledged an alcohol problem and took time off to address it. She gave no reason for her decision to retire.
By 2022, Arizona will likely have picked up an additional congressional seat based on Census data, and districts will be redrawn. The new district will probably be carved out of the Maricopa and Pinal county area, which has seen tremendous growth.
Matt Heinz, elected in 2020 to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, has run for the congressional seat three times and lost. Heinz, who represents most of Sahuarita on the board, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday on whether he would run again.