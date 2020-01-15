U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick received overwhelming support on social media after announcing Wednesday that she will step away from her duties to begin treatment next week for “my alcohol dependence.”
The announcement was made in a press release that thanked supporters who reached out after Kirkpatrick took a serious fall last week in Washington. She said that with physical therapy she would recover then acknowledged alcohol “was the underlying cause of my fall.”
She said she would receive treatment starting next week. The Associated Press reported she could be out for three weeks or more, according to her spokeswoman.
"I am finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past, and I am ready to admit that I, like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease,” she wrote. “Hard work and determination — which have brought me success in life — have not been enough to win this battle. Other than being a wife, mother, and grandmother, the most important job in the world to me is representing my fellow Arizonans. I know I must get better in order to do my best in each of these roles.”
"With humility, I share this news with you. Throughout my time in public service, I have always said that you may not agree with me but you will know where I stand. I will continue to honor that commitment to transparency and communication. So while my immediate focus is on my rehabilitation and treatment, I am taking this important step forward with the full expectation and desire to return to work stronger and healthier and to continue serving my beloved Arizona.”
She said during her absence – she didn’t put a time on it — her congressional offices “will be fully operational, processing all constituent requests, meetings, activities and correspondence. My positions on all recorded votes will be submitted to the Congressional Record and made publicly available.”
Felecia Rotellini, chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, said in a release that, "I know that I speak for my fellow Democrats when I say that my heart goes out to Congresswoman Kirkpatrick… We greatly admire the Congresswoman's courage and her strength during this trying time. Congresswoman Kirkpatrick has never shied away from a challenge, and I know she will meet this one head-on.”
Kirkpatrick was lauded for her candor and bravery in making the announcement on social media posts. Some called her out for using the word disease to describe alcoholism.
Kirkpatrick, a Democrat whose Congressional District 2 includes Green Valley and Sahuarita, is up for re-election in what is considered a swing district. She already has several Republican facing off in a primary.