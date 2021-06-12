Hungry households in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area saw help from more than 100 local teens this past school year, who collected 20,000 pounds of goods for Sahuarita Food Bank.
Seeing a heightened need to feed the hungry during COVID-19, students at Wrightson Ridge School and Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools spearheaded food drives drawing nearly 9,300 pounds of non-perishables, said Carlos Valles, executive director of the food bank and Community Resource Center.
The center currently operates out of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, where the food bank is based, and will move into its own building next door when construction is completed in an estimated eight months.
Fueled by donations from the general student body and school staffs, the pre-Thanksgiving and winter holiday drives were just for starters.
The drivers? All are members of the National Honor Society, which requires contributing service hours monthly to community, school, or other organizations. Ten are from Wrightson Ridge, about 50 have been involved in food bank efforts, and another 50 with external tasks. Some have helped out at the local non-profit Valley Assistance Services as well, performing tasks such as checking on residents at home to see if they need any essentials.
Despite facing their own challenges during COVID, have they given — and cheerfully.
Aside from food collection, they’ve routinely cleaned the food bank kitchen; helped conduct client surveys, stuffed distribution bags with food, packed emergency food boxes; washed food bank vehicles, handed out flyers publishing food bank donation dates; loaded food in clients’ vehicles, collected information for data entry; and made book bags for kids.
Several have also gleaned citrus from local yards, reaping more than 10,000 pounds of oranges, lemons and grapefruit and helping salvage what otherwise would likely have gone to waste, Valles said.
When it came time to limit on-site volunteering for health safety during COVID, students willingly participated in optional virus-testing, CRC Director Roni Singh said. Although there were a couple of “positive” results among senior volunteers, none of the students was known to have contracted the illness.
Those who couldn’t volunteer outside because they had ailing relatives at home, called and asked if they could do data entry remotely, Singh said.
They’ve been organized, required minimal adult supervision and demonstrated unwavering willpower through months of uncertain times, beginning last September shortly after school studies resumed, she and Valles agreed.
Although not all students worked at the same time, “They kept volunteering through it all with happy faces, energetic and polite,” Singh said.
Most of the initiatives were overseen by one of the Honor Society students with little or no consultation from adults, although teachers at each school were available for guidance.
“They’re very mature for their age,” Valles added.
Even now that school’s out, some are continuing to serve into the summer. One is volunteering for Read Better Be Better, a literacy program focused on helping grader-schoolers improve their reading comprehension and become better learners. Three families are already signed up, she noted.
Several of the students have the edge on getting paid jobs partly due to their volunteer involvement, she said. “Potential bosses have said their community service experience made a difference.”