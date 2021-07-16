{div}Overcast skies were mostly cooperative for Friday’s Golf Camp at Green Valley’s Canoa Ranch Golf Club, where 23 youths ages 5 to 15 gathered to practice shots on the greens, bunkers and more.{/div}
{div}Every June and July, this and the Torres Blancas golf club on Abrego Drive host the kids as a chance to improve their skills and socialize. They come from Vail, Oro Valley, Phoenix, Nogales, Sahuarita/Green Valley, Tucson and one from Oregon visiting Grandpa. Some are brand new to the game; others began as soon as they could manage a junior-size plastic golf club. The camp goes four days and ended with a barbecue, prices, awards and trophies. Jon Vayre has been hosting the event for 21 years.{/div}