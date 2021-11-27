In May 2018, Murray Sagsveen got a call from an oil company. They were pumping under two cemeteries in Divide County, North Dakota, and the churches that had established the graveyards had long been shuttered.
They had a question for him: Who gets the royalties?
The oil company knocked on Sagsveen’s door because both cemeteries had the word Lutheran in their names and he’s the attorney for the Western North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
He got to work on what has rekindled a lifelong love for cemeteries that today stretches all the way to Southern Arizona, where he spends part of the year.
His work over the past three-plus years has helped secure payments now going toward the upkeep of several cemeteries. But he has taken it further as he works to ensure that the gravesites — and the people and history that come with them — are not forgotten.
“I want to make sure, starting with Lutheran cemeteries, who owns them and who’s taking care of them,” he says.
Doing the research
There are about 350 active ELCA congregations in North Dakota and 160 of them are in the western part of the state. About half own or care for cemeteries.
Sagsveen says there are 1,860 cemeteries in North Dakota, with 1,000 in the western part of the state. They are roughly two to 10 acres each.
His work, which often sees him visiting small towns, digging through dusty courthouse records and scouring the internet, varies depending on circumstances. He figures he has worked on 200 cases.
One case, near Zahl, N.D., about 20 miles north of Williston, is typical of how oil companies end up having to hunt for cemetery owners.
A Lutheran church formed there in 1915, and established a cemetery about a year later.
As the church changed names and obtained additional land for its cemetery, it kept current on the paperwork with the state through the 1940s. In 1964, two churches merged but did not adopt articles of merger or amend the articles of incorporation with the state despite a name change. In 1986, the same thing happened again after further congregation mergers and an informal name change.
In June, Sagsveen had it all figured out and recorded an affidavit that resolved the title of the cemetery. United Lutheran Church, which has taken care of the cemetery through four name changes and more than 100 years, will start getting oil royalties of about $1,000 annually.
“It’s a beautiful cemetery,” Sagsveen says.
He’s currently involved in a case involving Nameless Cemetery near Cartwright, N.D., about 20 miles southwest of Williston.
In 1910, the federal government issued a patent for 80 acres to a Lutheran church for a cemetery. The Bureau of Land Management now claims ownership based on a 1907 law that reverts land to the federal government if it’s sold or no longer used for a cemetery. BLM says the land, part of which holds the cemetery, was sold in 1916 by the church, and it claims a century of mineral rights along with the land.
Sagsveen is looking into whether the BLM claim is valid.
In another case, Sagsveen filed an affidavit on behalf of Bethel Cemetery south of Cartwright and is working with an oil company to sign a lease that will start royalties coming in.
The most he’s landed for royalties is $10,000 a year for two cemeteries. Typically, a cemetery can bring in $1,000 a year per acre — enough to pay somebody to keep it mowed and free of weeds.
When the oil companies can’t find an owner, they put the royalties in a suspense account, then eventually turn it over to the state as unclaimed property. Sagsveen regularly combs those lists.
A bigger mission
Sagsveen says that by the third generation, interest in the local cemetery drops off or relatives move away, making upkeep an issue.
“What we’re seeing, and not only in the Lutheran tradition, is the number of congregations diminishing,” he says. “So who’s taking care of these holy, historical grounds?”
For the most part, it’s local goodwill and money from memorials, gifts and donations. But to guard against surprises, Sagsveen works with congregations to clean up potential issues with cemeteries — deeds, incorporation questions, any type of legal work.
He recently worked with a church in Morton County, west of Bismarck, where a woman had a cemetery plat that had been stored in a rolled-up window shade by her father.
“You wonder how many records have been kept in shoeboxes,” he says, adding that many of the caretakers of cemetery records are in their 80s and 90s.
“If I don’t do something, what’s going to happen to these records when they pass away?”
Sagsveen, 75, guesses he has visited “a couple hundred” cemeteries, and in October hit a dozen on a two-day road trip with his brother.
“I can’t drive by one. If I’m driving across North Dakota, I think I can spot a cemetery two miles away,” he says with a laugh, saying fir trees are often the giveaway.
He’s also part of a group that is exploring the possibility of establishing a pollinator habitat on cemetery property.
“Hopefully, we will establish several pilot projects in 2022. We could beautify the cemeteries and, at the same time, provide habitat for the endangered monarch butterfly and other species,” he said.
Headed south
Sagsveen brought his interest in cemeteries to Tubac, Arizona, where he spends five months a year with three siblings from North Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota. He’s been coming here about 10 years. The other seven months are spent in Bismarck, where he carries out his work as a volunteer attorney for the synod.
“I’m just curious,” he says holding a list of about two dozen cemeteries he plans to explore in Pima and Santa Cruz counties. He points out that history in Arizona “is a hundred years older than North Dakota,” noting that western North Dakota wasn’t settled until about 1900.
He spends time visiting cemeteries and graves and taking photos for FindAGrave.com, a popular site for people who share his interests. The site is all volunteers, uploading information and photos on cemeteries to share with others.
Sagsveen knows one person in North Dakota who uploaded 60,000 photos of headstones to the site. As a drone pilot, many of his photos offer an overhead view of cemeteries.
He was surprised to find that no description had been uploaded to FindAGrave on the famously named “Tubac Cementery” — an apparent mix of English and Spanish. He uploaded an aerial shot of the cemetery Nov. 6.
He's been to several in the area, from Tumacacori to Arivaca, and plans to hit many more despite the challenges.
"Some of these cemeteries are really difficult to get to," he said.
And what about the final resting place of the man who's dedicated to ensuring North Dakota cemeteries remain tidy and legally in the clear? Well, he had a hand in that, too.
Sagsveen, who spent 29 years in the Army National Guard, was involved in the initial planning and acquisition of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Bismarck, which opened in 1992.
“My parents are buried there, and that will be my final resting place.”