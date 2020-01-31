Don't let this weekend's warm weather fool you. The National Weather Service is expecting a storm to bring rain, and possibly snow to the Green Valley area.
The weekend highs should be in the low to mid-70s, but meteorologist Rob Howlett said temperatures are going to cool off.
"We got some rain moving into the area on Monday as this storm system moves through," he said. "We could even get some snow, a mix of rain and snow, overnight into Tuesday morning."
And that potential snow isn't limited to the Santa Ritas. Howlett said although it might not stick, it could reach the valley floor.
In late February last year, Green Valley and Sahuarita woke up to a surprise snowstorm that blanketed the area in two to four inches of the white stuff. Even the Weather Service had said they were surprised by how much snow rolled into the valley.
Howlett said the wet weather should roll out late Tuesday morning, but below-average temperatures will persist throughout the week.
Tuesday morning will start out around the freezing mark.
"Wednesday again will be a little cooler," Howlett said. "We have 29 right now in the forecast for Wednesday morning."
Thursday might remain cooler than average, but temperatures should start warming up moving into Friday.
Howlett said people cover plants and pipes and bring pets inside next week.
"It's just a good winter storm system that's coming through, nothing super special," Howlett said. "We get these from time to time in February, and it's kind of similar to last year. It's just a reminder that we're still in winter here."