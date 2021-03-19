Whenever the “all clear” is given and face masks are no longer recommended in public what will you do with the masks you have?
Linda Swanson plans to keep six handmade masks she was given and always carries a few with her for people who may not have one.
Donna Smith has half a dozen and plans to keep them just in case; Ken Baker, who has about three dozen, said he’ll probably keep them in a sock drawer.
“I’m going to keep them in the event of another outbreak but hope we don’t have to use them again,” Velma Valenzuela said. “I have at least 10 to 15, including Christmas masks.”
Melinda Mutch has prior experience with masks and said she would like to “burn ’em!”
“Well, I might not burn ’em all. I live in Alaska in the summer and have the N95 masks. They’re good when there are fires. I had to order these masks last summer because we were surrounded by fires.”
Mike Atwood plans to keep wearing a mask.
I wear it to protect you! We’ll have to see what happens. It’s a process,” he said.
CPAC Executive Director Chris Ashcraft said wearing a mask took a bit of adjustment but it was second nature after a while. He’s noticed secondary benefits like wearing a mask during cold weather and blocking out dust while doing yard work. He has about a dozen masks, about half made by his wife.
Diane Diamond said it took her a while to get used to wearing a mask but thinks if surgeons and nurses have been wearing masks for hours on end, she can wear one when she’s with people.
Local artist Kristin Harvey has been selling her colorful Southwestern designs for prints and masks online.
“People will have art on their face for a while, and I think people will keep them as a souvenir as a sign of the times,” she said.
Diane Sabo likes to coordinate her mask with what she’s wearing and said the hardest part of getting accustomed to a mask was her glasses fogging. It went away with the right fitting mask.
“Initially it was hard to tell if someone was smiling, but now I can see smiles in people’s eyes,” she said.
Like many women, Jan Holland has a colorful collection of masks including disposable ones, original hand-crafted masks made with various fabrics, a fancy mask made in Mexico and several comfortable ones she ordered online.
“In addition to protecting myself and others from COVID and the flu, I’ve come across other situations when I’ve been glad to have a mask,” she said. “During my walks on cold mornings a mask serves to keep my face warm.”
“On a windy, dusty day a mask is a comfort. And sometimes it’s simply nice to remain anonymous!”