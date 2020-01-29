After several Kubb practices at the GVR Abrego South Social Center on a recent sunny afternoon, Green Valley resident Paul Toberg finally started to get the hang of the game.
After all, Toberg, a Green Valley resident, had former U.S. National Kubb Champion Dave Ellringer putting him through his paces.
A Scandinavian lawn game that some describe as a cross between horseshoes, bowling and chess, Kubb (pronounced koob, rhymes with “tube”) has rolled into Green Valley. With just a handful of participants so far, Ellringer hopes to build interest.
Recently relocated to Green Valley from “the Kubb Capital of North America” – Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Ellringer hosts the ultra-informal weekly Kubb meet-up every Thursday afternoon at the Abrego South.
The playing field is roughly 15 feet by 25 feet.
The basic idea is to throw batons and knock over all of the opposing team’s Kubb blocks and then their king. It’s often been called “Viking chess” because of its alleged Medieval Nordic beginnings and the strategy involved.
The batons must be thrown underhand and cannot turn sideways in the air.
“It takes a combination of skill and strategy,” Ellringer said of a game played around the world but fairly new to North America.
The game is huge in Sweden (home of the world championship) and other countries, and while there are some active Kubb communities around the United States, it's still kind of a novelty, Ellringer said.
The game is easy to learn but hard to explain, so the best way to get started is by joining an experienced player, he said.
The former IBM sales executive became interested in Kubb when he attended a tournament with his son 10 years ago in Eau Claire. He soon became addicted to the pastime and eventually got good enough to take part in U.S. and world championship events.
“It’s fun, just focusing on the task at hand, not worrying about what else is going on, and just playing Kubb for a couple of hours,” Ellringer said. He often goes to tournaments with a team consisting of his son and grandson. “You don’t get many experiences like that,” he said.
The game itself is very popular in the upper Midwest, so most teams who compete in the national championship are from the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, Ellringer said. A hearty lot, Midwesterners will play the game on snow and ice, Ellringer said on a sun-drenched day in Green Valley where several players went barefoot
“It’s my new passion,” declared Brenda Russell, a seasonal resident of Green Valley as she threw underhand at the other team’s Kubbs. “It’s like being a little kid and getting to throw stuff at other stuff."
One of the more “seasoned” players at the Kubb meet-up, she’s been playing for two months.
Speaking of little kids, 3-year-old Jordan Pierce, visiting from Denver, joined his grandparents Chuck and Barbara Schulstad on the pitch. While clearly too young to understand the rules, Jordan tossed and knocked a Kubb down before heading for the sandbox.
“The little guy showed pretty good form,” said Ellringer.
"It's great. I think what people really became attracted to is that it's acceptable for all ages and abilities," Chuck, a snowbird from Minnesota, said.
“One thing I really like is that over the years I built up a lot of friendships,” Ellringer said. “When you are on the baseline with someone, you get to know them really well.
"C'mon, let's play," he urged the small but ardent gathering.