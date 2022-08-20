The Green Valley Justice Court is taking the court out of the courthouse.
In an effort to improve public engagement with the court, and offer assistance to individuals with outstanding legal issues, the court is launching a traveling court program in September to connect with residents of Justice Precinct 7 closer to where they live.
The Green Valley court will prioritize warrant resolution for the more than 600 outstanding warrants that accrued during the pandemic, which can present barriers to stable employment, financial stability, housing and full integration back into society.
“We’re planning to have sort of an open house where we’d be able to quash warrants, issue marriage licenses, help people get back on their payment plans, or answer general questions about the court,” said Joe Ferguson, program manager for the Green Valley Justice Court.
“We certainly have a number of court cases where people have just fallen behind, and we want to make sure that we help them out in any way that we can.”
Last September, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a new map of the county’s Justice Precincts in the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court that effectively dissolves the current Justice Precinct 5.
The changes, which take effect in January, will expand the boundaries of the current JP7 to the north and east to absorb JP5, and will add about 30,000 people to the precinct – another reason Ferguson said the court moved to start the travel court program now.
“As Justice Precinct 7 encompasses a wide geographic area, stretching from Sasabe all the way to Vail, travel to the courthouse in Green Valley can sometimes make successful engagement with the justice system challenging,” Ferguson wrote in a press release.
“I think travel is certainly a significant barrier for some people, so by establishing this travel court, we’re optimistic that we can reach more people where they live,” he added.
With the new program, Green Valley’s Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll said he’s hoping to be able to both clean out the court’s filing cabinets and help people clean up their records.
“My experiences here have shown me that a lot of people’s lives just got in the way some years back, and they just decided to live in the shadows. A lot of these people wish this would have gone away, but it can’t and it won’t until they take the step to make an effort,” Carroll said.
“If I can offer them a carrot instead of a stick, a fee waived here or there, and a reason to be an active participant in the management of their case… I think we can really get creative and help people and by doing so, improve their quality of life – and not just for them, but also for those around them.”
One of the first stops for the traveling court will be in Corona de Tucson on Sept. 12. The second stop is scheduled for Arivaca on Sept. 19, and more stops are expected to be announced throughout the fall.
The Green Valley Justice Court is also planning to relaunch its night court program in October, which will help serve litigants who cannot make it to the courthouse during regular business hours. The program was previously suspended during the pandemic.
To learn more about the Green Valley Justice Court programs, or for more information about a specific case, contact the court at (520) 222-0200.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
