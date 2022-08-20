justice court

Green Valley Justice Court

 Green Valley News

The Green Valley Justice Court is taking the court out of the courthouse.

In an effort to improve public engagement with the court, and offer assistance to individuals with outstanding legal issues, the court is launching a traveling court program in September to connect with residents of Justice Precinct 7 closer to where they live.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

