The Pima Animal Care Center has about 140 mice that recently arrived at the shelter looking for forever homes. No, seriously.
The mice, from newborns to adults, were brought to PACC amid an an Animal Protection Services investigation. The case is still active so additional details are unavailable.
The mice will be available to adopt Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring your own carrier.
PACC is doing adoptions by appointment; make one at tinyurl.com/PACCmice.
Only two family members at a time are allowed during an appointment and masks are required.