encampment.JPG

An homeless encampment near Tucson's Santa Rita Park.  

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Green Valley News reporter Mary Glen Hatcher volunteered to help count the homeless in Pima County during the annual count on Wednesday. Here's what she learned. 

If you ask Eric where home is, he’ll list the names of washes in the Tucson desert where he frequently lays his head at night.

encampment_sign.JPG

Debris is scattered throughout a wash near a homeless encampment on Tucson's south side.
TPCH map.jpg

A map at TPCH headquarters outlines over 40 sectors across Pima County where teams of volunteers are sent to survey people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. 
TPCH HQ.jpg

Volunteer with the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness gather in the organization's headquarters the day of Pima County's Point-in-Time count. 
encampment_bed.JPG

A carpet and blankets are scattered throughout a wash near a homeless encampment on the south side of Tucson.  


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

