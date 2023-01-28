Green Valley News reporter Mary Glen Hatcher volunteered to help count the homeless in Pima County during the annual count on Wednesday. Here's what she learned.
If you ask Eric where home is, he’ll list the names of washes in the Tucson desert where he frequently lays his head at night.
One sits near a drugstore, a place he’s found he can reliably use the restroom. Another runs along a church parking lot where they sometimes serve hot breakfasts.
But if you asked him six months ago what home meant, he’d give you the address of the apartment he shared in midtown with his wife – before she passed away, and before he was evicted.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 25, I met Eric near a bus stop in metro Tucson – just one of the hundreds of individuals experiencing homelessness in Pima County who participated in this year’s Point-in-Time count.
The count
On a single night in 2022, 582,462 people — or about 18 out of every 10,000 people in the United States — experienced homelessness across the United States.
Six in 10 people were staying in sheltered locations, and four in 10 were unsheltered, that is, staying in a place not meant for human habitation.
The data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is based on work done by local planning entities across the country that count the number of homeless people in their community on a single night in January, every year.
Before the sun came up Wednesday, hundreds of staff and volunteers with the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness, the local entity in charge of the Point-in-Time count, set out across Pima County to canvass the streets and other settings – parks, libraries, churches, bus stops, bridges, underpasses, alleys and aid agencies – for people who’ve slept outside the previous night, adding their own count to the nation’s tally.
Volunteers began their day around 6 a.m. in one of over 40 different sites throughout the county before splitting into teams to walk or drive around their designated areas. The count doesn't extend south of Tucson International Airport.
In exchange for their time, survey participants received a $5 McDonald’s gift card, and some information about outreach programs in the Tucson area.
Claudia Powell, associate director of the Southwest Institute for Research on Women (SIROW), told volunteers during a training session that the goal of the annual PIT count is simply to do the best job they can to create the best representation of what homelessness looks like in this community.
“Obviously, there's never enough funding or housing for everybody, but what the count is intended to do is determine the size and scope of homelessness in our community, which helps the CoC (Continuum of Care) plan services and programs appropriately, and really see who the people are in our community who are experiencing homelessness,” Powell said.
Through the PIT survey, communities collect data on the general homeless population – including whether they’re veterans, families, survivors of domestic violence, chronically homeless individuals or an unaccompanied youth – to help identify where progress is being made and where redoubling of effort is required, both geographically and for different subpopulations.
The information from the surveys is then used to apply for federal and state funding to help the homeless and find solutions on how best to serve them.
“Are there specific characteristics about people that are more prevalent from one year to the next? Are there people who are seeing more need in certain communities? We need the data to determine what’s going on, and HUD needs the data to understand the extent and nature of the problem throughout the country, to provide Congress with information on services provided and gaps in those services,” Powell said.
The challenges
While the information generated from the count is crucial to secure funding for support services, and to check progress on initiatives aimed at reducing homelessness, experts agree the data can be challenging to accurately collect.
Weather, volunteer availability and the willingness of survey participants themselves can all make it hard to get a complete count, and results are generally accepted as an undercount.
Justin Hamilton, who works with the City of Tucson’s Homeless Outreach program, said he walked away from several familiar encampments empty-handed.
“There were well over 50 people here just the other day,” Hamilton said, pointing to an encampment along Golf Links Road.
On the day of the count, however, his greetings went unanswered and the camp appeared to be abandoned following the recent cold front.
“Sometimes it just feels like an impossible task to get an accurate number,” Hamilton said.
And though these regional service organizations are charged with looking at homelessness across their geographic areas – not just metro areas – getting accurate counts of rural homeless populations remains a challenge for many groups.
Lingering complications from the COVID-19 pandemic have also made it difficult to assess how homelessness has shifted in communities since 2020.
Pima County, like many communities, did not conduct its street count over the past two years due to the pandemic, and instead turned to different methodologies to estimate the counts of unsheltered individuals.
Beyond the count
Though the focus of a Point-in-Time count is itself to crunch the numbers, the experience provides an opportunity for community members and outreach coordinators to share information and connect those experiencing homelessness with vital services, as TPCH does with each individual surveyed.
The exchanges sometimes reveal that people living on the street aren’t aware of the resources available.
For the first time this year, Pima County’s PIT count was also conducted using a survey application instead of paper forms – something Maricopa County shifted to several years ago.
The new technology will give service providers access to new information – like exact locations of certain encampments, using GPS data – that could prove useful for tracking and addressing homelessness in the region in the future.
In these ways, organizers say they hope this year’s PIT count – and each count after – plays a part in helping to reduce the next count toward zero.
An estimated count from last January found 2,227 people were experiencing homelessness in Pima County, and 74% of those individuals were unsheltered.
Considering the changing methodologies, SIROW researchers say it’s likely that number represents about 24% increase over the previous in-person count in 2020.
While nationwide homelessness rates remained almost unchanged over the last two years, Arizona has seen an increase in its homeless population similar to Pima County’s.
According to data from HUD, the state saw a 23% increase in its unhoused population over the last two years, with more than 13,000 individuals experiencing homelessness in 2022.