The jury heard closing arguments and were handed the case Tuesday of a mom and daughter gunned down at their Arivaca home in 2020.
The jury began deliberating about 4:20 p.m. and will resume Wednesday morning.
Justin Grandstaff, 38, faces one count of discharging a firearm at a residence and two counts of first degree murder in the shooting of Monica Gilkey, 55, and her daughter, Kaycie Mattias, 34. The jury could decide on a lesser charge.
In closing arguments, Grandstaff’s attorney, Kate Bouchee Verenna, said Grandstaff fired in self-defense after he attempted to retrieve a car stolen by Mattias in the early hours of Oct. 15, 2020.
“She had a stolen car that she had taken illegally from Justin Grandstaff’s possession,” she said.
She also said Mattias escalated matters by saying, “Somebody get me my gun” as Grandstaff pulled up and exited his car. “This is not a verbal threat; she has taken action to go get her gun.”
“Justin, acting perfectly reasonably here, gets his gun,” in an effort to defuse the threat and not be shot, she said.
She said Grandstaff had no intention of killing anybody, and got out of his car without his gun.
“He was there to confront somebody about his property,” she said, saying Grandstaff was reacting to a deadly threat.
But a witness who was with Mattias that night said she claimed Grandstaff was buying the car at one point but stopped payments, so she took it back.
The witness, Joey Campbell, said Grandstaff paced back and forth outside the women’s trailer for several minutes demanding keys or cash, with Gilkey and Mattias repeatedly asking him to leave. He said Grandstaff then retrieved something from the backseat of the vehicle he arrived in.
Campbell said he didn’t realize it was a gun Grandstaff had, “until he racked it.”
“He started just bringing it on, bullets everywhere,” Campbell said. “It was quite shocking.”
Campbell said Mattias fired a few shots with her own gun after Grandstaff began shooting, and Campbell himself fired shots at Grandstaff after Grandstaff took off down the road and disappeared into the night.
