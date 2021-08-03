A productive month of monsoon activity wrapped up over the weekend, setting records for the wettest July on record and the wettest calendar month ever recorded in Tucson — the latter breaking a 66-year-old record.
It was also the coolest July since 2012, according to the National Weather Service.
At Tucson International Airport, the official recording station, 8.06 inches of rain was recorded from July 1 through July 31, which breaks the 2017 record for the wettest July, which recorded 6.80 inches of rain. It also sets a record for the wettest calendar month, previously August 1955 with 7.93 inches of rain.
This puts the 2021 monsoon rainfall total as the wettest through the end of July with 8.23 inches being recorded at the Tucson International Airport. So far, the monsoon ranks as the 16th wettest on record, currently tied with 1981 totals. The monsoon began June 15.
But Tucson isn’t the only area reporting above-average rainfall. Many Southern Arizona communities are reporting rainfall totals that are, so far, above average for the monsoon. Across the Tucson metro area, rainfall totals have ranged from five to nine inches for the season, with localized spots ranging from 10 inches to 14 inches, according to the NWS.
According to the University of Arizona monsoon climate summaries, Green Valley has reported 11.94 inches of rain this season, well above the yearly recorded average of 7.6 inches.
With two months left in the season, the 2021 monsoon is “pretty much guaranteed” to end up as one of the top 10 wettest on record, the NWS said. To make the cut, August and September will need to see a combined total of at least 0.40 inches of rainfall, which happens about 99 percent of the time, according to NWS data.
To beat the wettest monsoon on record – 13.84 inches in 1964 – just over 5.62 inches of rain needs to fall by the end of the season on Sept. 30.
The abundance of rain throughout the month has helped to relieve drought conditions in parts of the Southwest. In parts of Southern Arizona, the drought classification improved two categories from D4 (Exceptional) to D2 (Severe).
But more rain is still needed to help erase deficits from the past two years. A long-term, underlying drought still persists, according to the latest National Drought Summary, which has seriously impacted groundwater and reservoirs. The surface elevation of Lake Mead, on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam, fell to a record low – 1,067.59 feet above sea level – on July 23, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
August outlook
The overall trend in thunderstorm coverage will decrease for most of this week, according to the NWS forecast. High temperatures will trend up to near or slightly above normal by midweek, with better chances for showers and storms possible by the weekend.
Looking ahead into August, the Climate Prediction Center has forecast a relatively active monsoon pattern to continue with enhanced probability for above normal rainfall and above normal temperatures.
Regardless of when the next big storm system hits, the Weather Service cautions that the heavily saturated ground won’t need much rain for the washes to run swiftly – “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” if you see water on the road.