A conduct hearing has been set for a Pima County justice of the peace who fired a shot into the ground outside his home during an altercation with a stalker in February 2021.
The state Commission on Judicial Conduct will consider formal charges against Adam Watters on Sept. 7 in Phoenix.
The charges allege Watters violated Rules 1.1 and 1.2 of the Arizona Code of Judicial Conduct and Article 6.1, Section 4 of the state Constitution in connection with two incidents. The first alleges he used “extensive profanity and discharged a firearm in the vicinity of an individual who was subsequently convicted of stalking,” according to a press release from the commission. The second alleges Watters used profanity when he was being served with a subpoena to testify at a criminal hearing involving the stalker.
Fei Qin, a Tucson landlord who had appeared in front of Watters trying to evict a tenant, was sentenced in December to 18 months in prison for stalking.
Watters will represent himself at the hearing, where evidence will be heard by an eight-member panel. If Watters is found to have engaged in judicial misconduct, the panel will determine the level of sanction to be imposed, which could range from a public reprimand to removal from office. The hearing is open to the public.
