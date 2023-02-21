Pfaendler (copy)

Freedom Christopher Pfaendler is questioned at Walmart in Sahuarita in August 2019, in this image from a police body camera.

The case of a motorcyclist who claimed he was illegally arrested and searched at a Sahuarita Walmart in 2019 has been dismissed. 

In a formal order signed Feb. 16, U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker granted a motion for summary judgment originally filed by the defendants in October 2022. The defendants – the Town of Sahuarita, John George, Joseph A. Rivera, Jess Villanueva, Shannon Collier and Samuel Almodova – asserted the plaintiff, Freedom Christopher A. Pfaendler, failed to disclose any damages claimed in the case, and further failed to show there was a “genuine issue for trial.”



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

