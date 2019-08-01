A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Forest Service "improperly evaluated and misapplied" federal law, leading to "an inherently flawed" approval of a long-controversial open-pit copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains about 30 miles southeast of Tucson.
In a dense 37-page decision, U.S. District Judge James A. Soto found several problems with the Forest Service’s 2017 approval of the mine, and the 2013 final environmental impact statement which cleared the way for the approval, and he immediately blocked the company, Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals from beginning construction on the proposed $1.9 billion mine.
"Given the magnitude of the errors discussed herein, allowing the Rosemont Mine to proceed while the Forest Service conducts further proceedings on remand is unwarranted," Soto wrote.
On Thursday, Hudbay announced it will challenge the ruling.
“We are extremely disappointed with the Court’s decision. We strongly believe that the project conforms to federal laws and regulations that have been in place for decades,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay Minerals' Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will be appealing the decision as we evaluate next steps for the Rosemont Project.”