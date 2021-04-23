The Madera Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday awarded its annual honor to three local high school women in JROTC.
Alexis Carreon, 17, was selected from Sahuarita High School’s naval program.
“When I first got here everyone was like, ‘Look at you, you are a shining star,” she said. “These are very accomplished women and for them to see me and at first glance feel so honored to meet me, that feels so special.”
Carreon graduates this year and will be taking summer classes at Pima Community College. She has been accepted to the University of Arizona’s Honor College in the fall.
Aura Martinez, 16, was selected from Rio Rico High School’s Army program. She hopes to pursue a career that allows her to work with animals.
“I’m very honored. I’m surprised,” she said. “I’m a little nervous, but very honored they recognized me.”
Maria Rodriguez, 16, was selected from Nogales High School’s Air Force program.
All three cadets received certificates, scholarships, lunch and a bouquet of roses.
Each recipient was nominated by a director in their program for outstanding performance, community service, ROTC performance and high grades.
For more information on the Madera Canyon Chapter of DAR, visit maderacanyonarizonadar.weebly.com.