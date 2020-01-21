You might need to check your speed on part of Duval Mine Road soon — the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to reduce the limit from 50 to 45 mph.
The county vote moves the 50 mph limit 1,650 feet west of its current position, making a 45 mph zone between the Sahuarita town limits and Rio Altar.
The move is in response to resident complaints to the county's Department of Transportation about "jake brake" noise near the Colonia de Los Alamos subdivision on Duval Mine Road from mining trucks.
The county reported the Average Annual Daily Traffic count for the area is 2,000 vehicles per day.