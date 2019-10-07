The third year of a jacket drive called “Warmth from the Heart” to help keep children and teens warm when cooler days arrive in the Amado community isnow underway.
There is a need for jackets for boys and girls ages 12 and younger and for teen boys and young men. Donated jackets may be new or previously worn and in good condition.
Jackets are being accepted at the Green Valley Community Food Bank and all Green Valley Fire District locations between now and Oct. 18.
Jacket give-away day is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amado Food Bank.