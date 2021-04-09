“Helicopters, horses, bloodhounds, detectives and television reporters descended on Green Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to search for a missing 11-year-old girl.”
— Green Valley News, Aug. 20, 2004
Nearly 17 years ago, Ivy Jakel caused a stir in normally sedate Green Valley that was over as quickly as it began.
The Continental School fourth-grader went missing for about 18 hours before she turned up more than six miles from home after spending a night in the desert.
Ivy, now 27 and living in Texas, said there are lessons to be learned from her story. But wasn't ready to share them – until now.
• • •
Neighbors described Ivy Jakel in a 2004 Green Valley News story as “a normal neighborhood kid” who “knows her way around the desert."
But Ivy said she was anything but normal.
“A lot of my childhood was doctors appointments trying to figure out what was going on with me physically and mentally and how to get me help,” she said.
Acquaintances insisted the little girl was stubborn and disobedient, nothing a couple of swats couldn’t cure. Doctors, psychologists and social workers had lots of guesses early on but nothing firm. They labeled Ivy ADHD for a while but most of their diagnoses ended with the words “not otherwise specified.”
Ivy was part of a big family, and before moving to Arizona when she was 8, they lived on “lots of acreage in North Carolina,” she said. While her family and teachers knew full well she wasn’t a typical child, being somewhat isolated delayed them having to face the full brunt of her disability.
The move west changed all that as her interactions with kids her age increased and often didn’t go well. While her peers' reactions to life matured and developed as they grew, Ivy seemed stuck in a bubble of frustration and acting out.
“The best way to describe me is to put a feral child into a bunch of normal-acting children. I didn’t know how to be a kid,” she said. “Combine that with having my autism, it wasn’t a good mix.”
That’s where doctors finally landed — Ivy Jakel was high-functioning autistic, a diagnosis that didn’t come until a year after she ran away. But finally knowing what they were up against didn’t mean the world around her was any more understanding.
Things at home were rough, too. Her stepdad didn’t deal well with Ivy's disability and their relationship was rife with friction and aggravation, she said.
One late afternoon, after another argument at home, it became too much. Ivy grabbed her pet chicken, Cupcake, and her dog, Varmint, and walked out the door.
Night in the desert
The sun was just setting as 11-year-old Ivy headed into the desert off Rio Hondo in northern Green Valley. She crossed Duval Mine Road and headed toward the mine.
“I don’t know what I was thinking, I was just frustrated,” she said in an interview last month. “I didn’t have any plan. It became dark and I was tired and I laid down and tried to sleep.”
As the sun disappeared she regretted leaving home. She hadn’t gone far, but between the darkness and the desert, she was lost.
Ivy spent a long night at the base of the tailings. It was August but the desert was cold and she said Cupcake, who she held throughout the journey, kept her warm. Sometime in the night she heard a pack of coyotes and over several hours sensed they were getting nearer.
“They seemed like they were getting closer and closer and then they left,” she said.
Ivy credited Varmint for keeping them at bay.
“She was a stray, a scraggly looking thing, but she was an angel,” Ivy said. “She put Lassie to shame.”
“I saw helicopters but I wasn’t sure if they were helicopters looking for me or were Border Patrol helicopters. They’d fly those pretty much daily,” she said. “Nobody saw me; they flew right over me and I tried to get their attention.”
She decided to climb the mine tailings and still has a scar on her knee from a fall off a rock. She headed west. As the sun came up, she half slid, half climbed down the tailings on the McGee Ranch side of the mine.
“I just kept wandering," she said. "I do remember thinking to myself that if I made it out alive that I really hope I can take a bath.”
'Hysterical female'
Jennifer Zitzmann, Ivy’s mom, was beside herself. Yet she felt thwarted at every turn that night by a sheriff’s deputy who she said labeled her “a hysterical female” and who she felt wasn’t taking her daughter's disappearance seriously.
When she asked to get other agencies involved, Zitzmann remembered hearing, “We don’t do this for runaways. Ma’am, that’s in the movies.”
“I was frantic. The rattlesnakes were running that time of year,” she recalled. “He wasn’t just not helping, he was obstructing.”
She said they got a helicopter up that night but not much more. When a horse patrol and Sahuarita police were brought in the next morning, they asked why they hadn’t been approached hours earlier.
“The entire neighborhood went out when it was light enough,” Zitzmann said. But by that time, “I thought she was dead. I went to the worst.”
“I went looking in Dumpsters,” she said, her voice cracking at the memory. “I just kept looking for a little body. I was convinced she was gone. I was scared.”
Her oldest daughter went on television “because I couldn’t do it." An Amber Alert went out and all vehicles entering Mexico were searched for signs of the missing girl.
Zitzmann, going on more than 24 hours without sleep, waited and cried.
An empty house
As the sun rose so did the temperature. Ivy struggled to get her bearings and to understand what was happening.
“I remember for water there were puddles and there were cattle troughs randomly around with water," Ivy said. "I was drinking out of there. I tried to eat a couple of lizards but that didn’t go very well.”
She walked several miles and finally came to a house. She knocked on the door; nobody answered, so she broke a window and climbed in. Then she found a phone and called home. Her mom answered.
“Her little voice said, ‘I’m OK.’ I just couldn’t even be mad at her,” Zitzmann said.
Ivy didn’t recall how officers figured out where she was, only that they came.
“There are details you’d think I’d remember but are kind of hazy for me,” she said.
Soon, she was home and in good enough condition that they didn’t take her to a hospital. Cupcake and Varmint made it, too.
Zitzmann described the reunion as “lots of hugs and kisses.”
Then, as quickly as it began, it was over.
Difficult childhood
While some memories have faded, others are vivid.
Ivy recalled a neighbor describing her to a TV news reporter on the air as “some bratty kid and my mom needing to get better control over me. It’s something my mom has heard over and over again.”
Zitzmann tensed up as she describes life’s journey with Ivy.
“She was unusual right from the beginning and I knew that,” she said.
She recalled watching through a one-way mirror as a psychologist interviewed 4-year-old Ivy.
“In about 30 minutes, this woman was visibly distressed," Zitzmann said. "She was losing her darned mind.”
Ivy wasn’t easily figured out. A neuropsychologist was next on the list and didn’t have much more success.
Zitzmann sought help wherever she could but said it led to nowhere. She recalled several visits from teams of social workers sitting in her living room tossing around different ideas and treatments for Ivy, who was about to enter kindergarten. Eventually, she grew frustrated and asked them to leave.
“I never got one shred of actual help from anybody," Zitzmann said. "I stopped trying to get help. I became so disillusioned.”
The school called her after Ivy completed a rough year of kindergarten and said “if she acted that way in first grade they’d expel her.”
Zitzmann knew schools had to accommodate all children but also understood Ivy was disruptive “and made it hard for teachers to teach. I just didn’t want to disrupt all the the other kids’ first grade.”
She attended parent groups for children with disabilities but disagreed with their philosophy toward the schools.
“I felt many of the parents just wanted to stick it to the school system, use their child’s disability to stab back and find their identity in their kids," Zitzmann said. "I’m not going to face my entire life battling windmills so I can get some kind of victory over the school system. Do I really want to do that just because I can? No.”
They homeschooled Ivy in first grade, and Zitzmann credited a second-grade teacher at Continental School “who really made it so the other kids accepted her. It wasn’t perfect, but it was better than kindergarten.”
That same teacher asked to be moved to third grade when Ivy was promoted so she could remain with her.
“She does inspire loyalty to certain people who are just good people,” Zitzmann said of her daughter.
But taking Ivy out in public was often a different story. Zitzmann had to deal with stares and unwanted advice from people in stores, at church and anywhere they happened to be when Ivy had a meltdown.
“Having a child like this divides the wolves from the sheep,” Zitzmann said. “Icky, creepy people show themselves when you have a child like this.”
One man on their street in Green Valley “started a campaign; he wouldn’t let his kids play with Ivy.”
Yet on the same street, “wonderful, kind people showed themselves to be wonderful, kind people.”
Her advice to anybody who comes across an Ivy in their life?
“Don’t give dumb advice” — and ask plenty of questions. You’ll learn something.
What’s next
Ivy’s family left Green Valley for Colorado when she was 17. She said the bullying and nastiness she experienced in Arizona wasn’t as bad, but it was there and she eventually dropped out of high school, later finishing her GED.
She lives with her mom, now divorced from her stepdad, in Texas, where Zitzmann is on a six-month assignment as a traveling nurse. They’re considering a move to New Hampshire this summer, where they own land near the Canadian border.
Cupcake the chicken, who Ivy said “always wanted to be a mama hen,” later died protecting her babies during a hawk attack. Varmint the dog, who likely saved Ivy's life the night she ran away, has long since died.
Ivy contacted the paper last month to find out if there ever was a story written on her, part of a mission of sorts to help answer nagging questions and address guilt over the incident.
She said she had problems at home but has respect and love for her stepdad, the man who raised her. She had issues with her mom, friends, the neighbors, nearly everybody in her life until she was able to understand herself.
“Nobody really knew what was going on with me, how to help me," she said.
She feels guilt over breaking into a home to call police — the home of people who turned out to be a family they knew. She feels bad for all the people who were out searching for her.
“I understand it was a very big search," she said. "They had dogs, they had people on horseback, they had helicopters. I do feel really, really, really, really bad about all the resources … and all the worry I caused.”
But most of all, Ivy just wants people to know she's fine and life since she ran away has been good, filled with hiking and camping, new friends, a boyfriend and animals — she has another pet chicken, named Pinecone.
"I’ve become a respectable lady but there’s still so much more I’d like to do and achieve," she said. "My mom and I’ve grown very close. We’ve been by each other’s side when we’ve gone through difficult times."
And mom has been the anchor, advocate and friend through all of it.
“When she retires I want to take care of her," Ivy said. "She has always been there for me, so I want to be there for her.”