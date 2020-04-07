One of astronomy’s biggest events of the year happens today, just in time to stave off the boredom of sitting at home.
It’s called a “pink supermoon” — when the moon will be as close to Earth as it will get for the reminder of the year. It’s the biggest full moon of the year.
Tom Swindle, who heads the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, says the moon will be at its perigee – the closest point in its orbit of Earth – at 11 a.m. Arizona time. But it won't be visible since it will be daylight.
At 7:35 p.m. Arizona time, “the moon will be exactly full, as it will be opposite from the sun in its orbit," Swindle said. "And since it's a full moon, it will rise right around sunset, 6:38 p.m., with sunset occurring at 6:47 p.m., to be exact."
It’s called a pink supermoon, but the moon won't actually appear pink. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the full moon in April was so named because it often rose when meadows were painted with swatches of moss phlox, a pink wildflower native to eastern North America, during its early springtime bloom.
On average, the moon is about 238,855 miles from Earth. During a supermoon, the moon can be almost 30,000 miles closer.