Larry Worster was looking to get connected to the Green Valley music scene a few years ago when he came up with an idea that quickly took root.
Then that idea grew bigger, quickly followed by flat-out overwhelming.
But during the entire six-year journey, the guy who just wanted to pluck at his guitar with some new friends became way too familiar with every aspect of putting on what amounted to a variety show — lights, sound, selling tickets and vetting talent.
The adventure came with lots of twists, but there was one constant: Green Valley’s Got Talent was always a hit.
“Obviously, I hit a spot,” Worster said of the show’s immediate popularity. “I saw that there were people in the community who had talents who had no real place to showcase them.”
The first performance, in the dance studio at the Community Performance and Art Center in 2016, offered a hint of what was to come: He set up 50 chairs and 120 people showed up.
“I thought, oh my god, what have I created? I was surprised as anybody,” Worster said. “But once it got going I was not surprised because all people needed to know is that there were these things happening, and they’d show up.”
The second show filled CPAC’s 200-plus seat auditorium, and there was no looking back.
Now, Worster — GVGT’s founder and artistic director — is stepping aside, though the board’s not letting him go quickly.
Learning it all
Keeping Green Valley’s Got Talent going has been a lesson in “The show must go on.”
Worster, who has a Ph.D. and taught music on the college level for 25 years, got a lot of on-the-job training.
They passed the hat at the first show and he lost his shirt. He broke even on the second, then came up with a suggested $7 donation for the third. That later rose to $10.
Performers — most of them locally grown, some internationally seasoned — are not paid.
He decided on five shows a year, one a month November through March, and held auditions. Soon, they were doing afternoon and evening performances. There were times he wondered if there was anymore talent to tap, but Worster never let a so-so act through. Everybody on stage earned it.
As GVGT grew, so did the complexity of putting it on. He formed a board, built a website, brought on an administrative assistant and hired a ticketing agency — which promptly went belly up. (They got a new one.) Then they formed a 501(c)3 nonprofit and applied for grants. It hadn’t all been fun but Worster would say it had been worth it.
“Then the pandemic hit and we were in survival mode,” he said.
The entire show went virtual for a year; the next year was a hybrid of online and in-person. Each came with new details to address, including guarding the safety of performers, the crew and fans.
The 2022-23 season will be all in person.
Focus on the acts
Through it all, Worster never lost sight of the people on stage.
Every show holds a memory, he said, some better than others. Among his favorite performers were 10-year-old singer Cora McGibbon, sibling trio 1895, guitarist Tom Guy, pianist/singer Will Foraker, international jazz saxophonist Bryan Savage and pianist Rada Neal. In between there were hula dancers, comedians, readers theater, a magician and stories from Grandpa Cal.
“I sit there by the edge of the stage and watch people perform and I think, they give it all, they come to the plate,” he said.
But people came for him, too. Worster was the emcee, he interviewed the acts on stage and played with the house band, Hardscrabble Road. He was the visionary and the glue.
Worster had made noises in the past about ending the show or leaving it in the hands of others, but he could never get to that point. But a strong board and a desire to build his own in-home music studio (mission accomplished) and to work more closely on his music eventually got him there.
Worster, who admits his habit of paying attention to every excruciating detail, says Gerald Carrell has played a big role in allowing him to bow out. Carrell is Green Valley’s Got Talent’s board president and has been on the stage as a performer. Now, he’s in charge of moving the organization forward, and his priority is finding Worster’s replacement.
But Worster’s not gone yet. He’ll be around as needed through the end of the 2022-23 season. If they find a replacement and the transition goes smoothly, they’ll cut him loose sooner.
If that happens, you’ll find him spending more time behind his baby grand piano. He also heads up music for his church and loves to jam — jazz to rock.
“What I really like to do is get great performers together and make great music,” Worster said. “I have this creative thing in me that I was born with, so I just try to ride it. Fortunately, I have a wife who understands, because it ain’t all fun.”