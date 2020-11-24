After a long year marked by political division and a global pandemic, some people might be concerned about connecting with friends and family this holiday season.
But Green Valley resident Edie Mulesky said she's forging head with an outdoor dinner that provides neighbors a good meal while taking added precautions for coronavirus.
And, as with all her dinner parties, guests are asked to check their politics at the door.
"In my house, I've had people in the past ruin a dinner party, and I've had people have to walk out who felt offended," she said. "So my rule is, at my front door don't bring it in my house. We don't talk politics at my parties."
A break from politics could be what some holiday visitors are aiming for this year.
An August Pew Research Center survey found political posts and discussions "wore out" 55 percent of social media users. The survey also found 70 percent of users said it was stressful to talk politics online with those in disagreement.
A Pew survey in October found a nearly equal majority of Biden, 90 percent, and Trump, 89 percent, supporters said the other's victory would cause lasting harm to the country.
What's the silver lining? The same survey found 86 percent of Trump supporters and 89 percent of Biden supporters said their candidate should address every American's concerns – even if it meant disappointing supporters.
Better discourse
In 2016, the non-profit Better Angels was formed in response to political division across the nation. This year, the group changed its name to Braver Angels and continued to hold workshops on helping people talk politics without polarized arguments.
Braver Angel volunteers come from both sides of the political aisle.
Cylee Gutting is a Phoenix-based conservative with Braver Angels who started volunteering about three months ago.
"My background is in campaigns," he said. "I worked in campaigns for a while, and that's when I experienced first-hand just how toxic and poisonous the rhetoric had become around politics."
Gutting said the experience began to put him off politics and left him taking a long look inward asking what he could do.
Joy Lubeck is a Glendale-based liberal volunteer who said she joined Braver Angels about six months ago after becoming exhausted over not having the resources to address divisiveness in her life.
"I never liked politics much," Lubeck said. "But I always voted. What I can say about my own truth is I grew complacent, and that won't ever happen again. And that's one of the main reasons why I joined Braver Angels."
Gutting said the group tries to focus on commonalities, where people agree and improving how they engage in discourse.
One thing Gutting pointed to was not using labels such as "socialist" or "racist" when talking about those with opposing political views. Other best practices are not raising your voice, don't ask "gotcha questions" and don't assign negative motives to the other side.
"I think people crave political discourse," he said. "People love talking about politics, and I think they want to talk about it more. But there's a lot of pressure to not talk about politics because so many people talk about it in such an unhealthy manner."
No politics
Despite Mulesky's no-politics rule in her home, there are still times when someone is champing at the bit bring up the topic.
"If I start to hear it, I deflect it and start a conversation about something else," she said.
Mulesky likely isn't the only person who prefers visitors to check their political topics at the door. And according to the Braver Angels, that's a perfectly acceptable way to approach the subject.
"I think it is healthy," Gutting said. "I think there's a time and place for politics, and Braver Angels actually has a family rule – don't let any politician or party harm your relationships with your loved ones."
Lubeck found not bringing up politics was a healthy option while interacting with some neighbors during a morning walk.
"Lovely neighbors, and they definitely voted the other way," she said. "But we never bring it up. They're such kind people."
However, Braver Angels' goal isn't to get people to stop talking about politics altogether, but doing it more productively.
When political topics, statements, or memes cross unwanted paths, Gutting said it's essential to address the issue right away, but in a respectful one-on-one manner.
"You want to respect their dignity and worth as well," he said.
Gutting said it's about leading by example even when someone else isn't.
Lubeck added setting ground rules and boundaries are also important.
Holiday spirit
Mulesky said she understands if some neighbors aren't comfortable attending her Thanksgiving this year. But she still wants to celebrate with those she's become close to since moving to Green Valley three and a half years ago.
"I live at the end of a cul-de-sac, and we're all friends. I'm on the HOA board, and these people have become family," she said. "Christmas, I haven't thought out yet, but Thanksgiving is looming, and I'm going to make the feast."
When it comes to politics, Mulesky would rather leave it alone.
"I think it's a special time throughout the year to look forward to the holidays," she said. "It's still a holiday. Keep it in your heart. And if you have to celebrate it differently this year, then celebrate it differently. But don't just throw up your hands and be mad at the world and everything that's happened."