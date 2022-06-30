If your dog is doing more dancing than walking on those summer afternoon strolls, chances are there's a problem. And it's probably you.
When the temperature is 95 degrees, the sidewalk is 125 — too hot for your dog, no matter the breed.
Tim Chiasson, a veterinary at Exceptional Pets in Sahuarita, said dogs are susceptible to paw damage from hot surfaces but you have to be attentive to catch it.
“Paws are fast to heal,” Chiasson said. “Bloody paws can be almost healed in two days, but that doesn't mean they aren’t miserable.”
While heat-damaged paws are a concern, Chiasson said his staff sees more heat stroke than paw damage at Exceptional Pets. For either, he recommends short walks early or late in the day.
“Don’t walk them at two o’clock in the afternoon,” he said.
Dog booties may help, but they need to be tight to work. And that's asking a lot for a dog to put up with.
“They’re helpful a little bit,” Chiasson said. “But they’re so tight!”
Kim Eisele, president of The Animal League of Green Valley, said dog booties can be effective despite their awkwardness.
“In the past we’ve occasionally had animals come in with burnt paws,” Eisele said. “It burns their paws and the skin peels away and it’s nasty.”
Dogs expel heat through panting as the moisture on their tongues cools the air they breathe. This process cools a dog’s body more slowly than animals who sweat through their skin.
“Dogs burn, just like people,” Eisele said. “We’ve had a couple white pitbulls down there that love to lay in the sun and we have to actually bring them in so they don’t burn. Their skin will turn pink and will start to burn just like sunburn on a person.”
Leslie Kush, president of the Green Valley Recreation Canine Club, cautioned that dogs differ in their tolerance for heat, direct sunlight and hydration requirements.
“A dog's cooling system is not the same as yours; high temperatures, direct sunlight and hot pavement, dirt and sand paths make even short walks very stressful and even dangerous," she said.
When there’s no place to keep dogs comfortable outside, Kush calls for action.
“If your community does not have a shaded, grassy, outdoor recreation area for you and your dog, speak up,” she said. “Get active, create spaces to keep your dog and yourself healthy and safe.”
