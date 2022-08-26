For GVR members with a passion for dogs, the long-awaited Canine Club has received the green light.
The club, which submitted its application in February for full club status, earned its final approval from the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors at a special meeting Aug. 24.
Their mission is to act as a social and resource club for GVR members and their canines, with plans for guest speakers, online resources and educational opportunities for dog owners.
Club President Patricia Tinney said they are pleased with the news and are beginning to plan out activities for fall.
“We are so excited now and it's a really good feeling that this part of the process is over with,” she said. “Now we get to move forward with the really fun part.”
One of the sticking points for the GVR board throughout the application process was that GVR’s policy does not allow dogs other than service animals on GVR property.
Tinney said at an earlier Board Affairs Committee meeting that they had worked with staff to revise the application to make it clear dogs would not be on GVR property.
GVR Vice President Donna Coon said the Board Affairs Committee recommended approval of the new club.
“Since GVR has a long-established policy that dogs are not allowed on GVR property, except service animals, there was some confusion how a Canine Club would function,” she said. “In reviewing the application and interviewing the club officers, we are confident that the Canine Club will be a valuable addition.”
Tinney said they have informed the 30 to 50 GVR members who have joined the club or expressed interest that dogs will not be permitted when they have classes or events on GVR property. They have off-site meetups and opportunities where dogs will be allowed.
“Some of what we will do with the club might involve activities like walking dogs off GVR property,” she said. “There’s lots of fun activities to take place nearby too like agility clubs and shows, pet shows… we’re just thinking about what kinds of activities we can do with dogs and without.”
The club also has put aside its original push for a GVR dog park, Tinney said.
“You can't have dogs on site so it’s been a difficult thing to pursue right off the bat," she said. "I don’t see that happening at GVR so we had to take a step back and really look at what we wanted it to be.”
“The dog park we looked at in the beginning is not on the radar now.”
Club's goals
One of the main activities for the GVR Canine Club is educational classes on dog ownership. Over the summer, the group ran an educational series for GVR members including topics such as “Who Rules the Roost? Teaching Your Dog Good Manners.”
“We’ve just come off doing our summer education program, dog training for humans, and it was very successful,” Tinney said. “One thing that came out of the summer sessions is people really enjoyed just taking some time to talk about challenges we have with our dogs. It's been great because people across the board have a lot of the same issues and challenges.”
The Canine Club is open to GVR members whether they own a dog or not. For more information, visit gvrcanine.org or contact info@gvrcanine.org.
