The National Weather Service in Tucson reported an anomalous weather pattern that should deliver above-average precipitation to Southern Arizona, with showers and thunderstorms expected to roll into the area Sunday.
Overall, Southern Arizona, from the New Mexico border to Pima County east of Ajo, has a 20 to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through the end of the week. In the Green Valley area, the Weather Service reports a 30% chance of showers from Sunday through Wednesday, tapering to a 20% chance on Wednesday night through Thursday.
On Friday, Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet said the recurring chances for showers and thunderstorms every day are uncommon for mid-May. She said May typically receives about two-tenths of an inch, but she noted this storm could deliver that amount in only a few days.
"We're going to have a unique setup where we're going to have low pressure centered to our southwest, kind of around the Baja Peninsula — Gulf of California, that area," Guillet said. "And then, the flow is going to shift to where we can start pulling some moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. So, it's not a monsoon set-up by any means — we've been getting that question a lot."
Guillet said the precipitation rolling into Southern Arizona would also help keep May's increasing temperatures at bay, keeping them "right around normal."
The Weather Service forecast calls for a 93-degree high on Saturday; 92 degrees on Sunday; and 91 degrees Monday. But highs will hover around in the high 80s to 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. The Weather Service anticipates lows in the low 60s throughout the storm.
Guillet said the storms wouldn't likely be as big as a monsoon storm, and the Green Valley area could see some dry thunderstorms, called virga, on Sunday and possibly into Monday. Virga is when rain evaporates before reaching the ground.
"Maybe even (Saturday) you can see some virga out there," Guillet said. "But as we get into the mid-week time frame, Tuesday-Thursday, then those will become more wet as we have more time to moisten up. And even with those thunderstorms, locally heavy rain, maybe some nuisance flooding, but flash flooding does not look likely at this time."
In terms of heavy rain, Guillet said the Weather Service doesn't anticipate a troublesome storm. But she noted strong winds could be an issue during the week, with gusts potentially reaching more than 40 mph.
"And maybe even some small hail and then dust being kicked up from those strong winds," Guillet said.
The upcoming showers not only offer relief for the typically dry season in Southern Arizona, but it also offers a small precipitation boost that could help during fire season.
"Hopefully, the moisture moving in and the additional rainfall we see will dampen the fire fuels and help out with the fire season," Guillet said, noting that it's beneficial as long as the area avoids dry lightning strikes before the rain moves in.
As for the summer outlook, Guillet said the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center anticipates increased chances for above-average temperatures and leaning drier than normal from June through September.
"And that's an average over that whole time period," she said about the summer outlook. "That doesn't mean we won't get storms and have issues with those storms."
