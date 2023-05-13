GV Sky

Friday's clear sky over the Santa Rita Mountains will likely get cloudy beginning Sunday.

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

The National Weather Service in Tucson reported an anomalous weather pattern that should deliver above-average precipitation to Southern Arizona, with showers and thunderstorms expected to roll into the area Sunday.

Overall, Southern Arizona, from the New Mexico border to Pima County east of Ajo, has a 20 to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through the end of the week. In the Green Valley area, the Weather Service reports a 30% chance of showers from Sunday through Wednesday, tapering to a 20% chance on Wednesday night through Thursday.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

