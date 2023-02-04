Ann Groves has always been the artist’s daughter.
Her father was legendary painter and cartoonist Hal Empie, who lived in Arizona his entire life, 1909–2002.
His paintings, cartoons and postcards featuring the Southwest and a little cowboy humor have been selling for more than 90 years, gracing national museums and collections.
Groves and her husband, Peter, own and operate Hal Empie Studio in Tubac, which houses a collection of Empie pieces and reproductions. And since 1986, Groves has also had her own shop next door featuring Empie postcards and Southwest gifts, appropriately named The Artist’s Daughter.
“My parents came here in 1984, and in the meantime I had a business with dad’s cartoon cards in Oro Valley,” she said. “I'd fill orders, go to the post office and mail them. Dad said, ‘Why don't I build you a little store down here and you can come see us, put your stock down here and use this post office.’”
“So, I had this little store for my Empie cartoon business and then I just got carried away and started adding stuff.”
After 37 years of cultivating fun signs, coffee mugs and other collectibles, The Artist’s Daughter will close its doors after selling out its stock.
“My husband is 80, I'm 78, and we own two businesses,” Groves said. "It will be a lot easier to have two people running one business opposed to two. Frankly, I lost a lot of my vendors during COVID that kept me different from everyone else and business is still good. I have no complaints. It's just time.”
Groves said the decision wasn’t easy but it’s the right one to give the couple more time to run Hal Empie Studio and work on other projects.
“My heart doesn't want to close the store but when you reach a certain age, even though we’re healthy, you have to look at the future and something has to go,” she said. “Having one business, we accomplish a lot of things. I want to do another book and it frees me up to accept more invites to speak about my dad. Having two people here is our goal and The Artist's Daughter had a good life.”
Here's the history
Hal Empie was born in Safford in 1909, three years before Arizona became the 48th state. He settled in Duncan with his wife, Louise, in 1934.
He’d go on to own a drugstore there and eventually other businesses, and is credited with being the youngest licensed pharmacist in Arizona history at age 21.
“He had the drugstore in Duncan for over 50 years and what prompted them to build the gallery here was the Gila River,” she said. “With flooding, they had to rebuild their store three times and the fourth time it was nine feet deep outside the store. Dad said he couldn’t keep spending his money on fixing it.”
Groves said her father did his painting between prescriptions, with his easel in the pharmacy, and she worked the soda fountain as a child.
The Empies had friends in Tubac, and moved to the area in 1984.
When her father built the space now housing The Artist’s Daughter, it started as a place for her to run her business selling his postcards and grew into a full gift shop.
“Some of my favorite items are my signs, I sell hundreds of signs,” she said. “People always have a reason and identity with a sign when they buy it… it either looks like someone or it's for their car or their bike or a funny saying.”
“I would say my favorite part is making people smile. I sell dad’s cartoons and since 1936, people pick one up and can't help but smile. Humor is timeless.”
Favorite memories
Groves said no two days in The Artist’s Daughter are the same, and she loves getting to know customers and other shop owners.
“I have people now that I'm in my third generation with, they come in with their grandbabies now,” she said.
She’s even got a duck named Auntie J as a shop regular.
“A woman pulled up one day in a pickup truck and walked in and said, ‘Would it be alright if I brought my pet in?’ and I said sure. She opens the passenger door, the duck jumps out and she walks around and gets the stroller. The duck jumps in the stroller and she brings the duck into the store. Every time she would say something the duck would go quack quack right back to her.”
The Artist’s Daughter has been a local favorite, too.
One year during the annual Tubac Art Festival her shop was chosen as the favorite, and another it won “most sacks seen” — or most purchases.
It was also a shooting location for the 1997 remake of “Vanishing Point,” starring Viggo Mortensen.
“I came to work one day and Viggo is sitting here having lunch with my parents,” she said. “They converted my little store into a gas station, put gas pumps out front and decorated it.”
She’s also seen Sam Elliott, Rex Allen, Diane Keaton and celebrities at the shop.
“Sam Elliott walked in one day and I said hi. He nodded and he had on a baseball cap,” she said. “He leaned down and looked at something and he said, ‘I haven't seen one of these in years.’ I said — I was so cool — Oh, my gosh, it's Sam Elliott. I was just beside myself.”
The gallery
Still, when it comes down to it, Groves said the history is the part of collecting and selling her father’s work she loves most.
“With the painting comes this history that doesn't exist anywhere else and so I would say I always look forward to the day and meeting people and giving my talks,” she said.
The gallery sells reproductions and pieces of Empie’s found on consignment because he didn’t leave originals.
“Dad’s work has sold over 90 years now,” Groves said. “We take his paintings from people who are downsizing or who have no heirs and then we have a lot of reproductions. And his postcards have been on the market since 1936. His paintings since 1929.”
She said what’s most exciting is when they find works of her father she’s never seen before.
“I left Duncan in the '60s, so there's a big gap there from when I saw his work,” she said. “You don't know what's going to pop up because he painted everything.”
What's next?
The Artist’s Daughter will start selling off everything in the shop at 50 percent off starting Feb. 8, the first day of the Tubac Arts Festival. Once they sell through the products, Groves will sell the display pieces, including a 1910 solid copper washing machine.
They own the building and Groves said they’ll eventually rent out the space.
Focusing on just the Hal Empie Gallery will allow Groves to work on additional books she’d like to write on her father, as well as free her up for more historical talks she presents around the state.
“I change up my talks based on where I'm speaking,” she said. “I was up in Safford a few months ago for the Graham County History Symposium and because dad was born there and recorded so many of his childhood stories I was able to gear it for Safford. When I was speaking at an art museum I'd talk about art. When I did OLLI through the University of Arizona, then I talked about techniques.”
During the Tubac Festival of the Arts she will give a presentation on how to paint the desert in the style of Hal Empie.
Groves said the gallery isn’t going anywhere, and she’s looking forward to continue sharing her rich family history.
“I love talking about the history of Arizona and my dad; it's that simple,” she said. “I would like to thank hundreds of customers for their loyal support through the generations. Thank you for making The Artist's Daughter a very successful business. Don't worry, we will still be around right next door at the Hal Empie Gallery.”