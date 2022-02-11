Paul Harvey Robinson isn't sure if he can wait until Sunday to deck out his yard in Cincinnati Bengals gear, but one thing’s certain – if you’re cheering on the team from your living room in Safford, you’re in good company.
It’s not enough just to say that Robinson, 77, has a history with the Bengals – he made history with them.
A third-round pick in the 1968 AFL/NFL draft, Robinson scored the first regular-season touchdown in Bengals history, which also was his first season.
Later nicknamed “Cactus Comet” for his Arizona roots and incredible speed, Robinson would go on to rush an unparalleled 1,023 yards during his rookie year, making him only the second man to gain more than 1,000 yards in his first year in professional football in the U.S. (the first was Cookie Gilchrist).
Today, Robinson still holds the record as the only running back in professional football history to gain over 1,000 yards in a season for a first-year expansion team.
How it started
The 10th of 12 children raised on a cotton farm in Marana, Robinson would be the first to tell you he was determined from a young age to make a name for himself.
He set out to be the first in his family to get a college degree and decided to head into the Air Force afterward, but the plan kept changing.
At Marana High School, Robinson excelled in football, basketball and especially track. After graduating, he headed to Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher to play basketball, interspersing it with track, and ended up going all the way to nationals to compete in the intermediate hurdles – the only student from the school to do so that year.
It got him noticed.
He did well enough at the competition to receive a track scholarship to the University of Arizona, and ran for the Wildcats for two years. But when he needed an extra year to earn his degree, Robinson pivoted again – this time to football.
The coach said he would earn another scholarship if he made the team. Though he ended up joining as a backup, Robinson didn’t care. He’d kept his promise and had earned his degree in 1968 – the first one in his family to graduate from college.
But he also got lucky – a season of injuries meant Robinson ended up taking the field quite a bit for Arizona. Though he never scored a touchdown, he carried the ball more than 300 yards and played in the team’s big 1967 upset over Ohio State.
He got a chance
He’s still not sure how or where, but someone, somehow, saw the six-foot running back play that season, saw that he could run and decided to give him a chance.
The next thing he knew, Robinson was sitting across from Paul Brown, founder and former coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, signing a contract to play pro football.
“‘We just looked at you and saw raw talent in you,’” Robinson remembers Brown telling him after selecting him as the 82nd pick in the 1968 draft.
“‘If you listen to me, we can make something out of you.’”
At the time, Robinson and his new wife, Arlene, didn’t have enough money to make the trip. After Brown offered him a $15,000 salary with a $15,000 bonus to play for the Bengals, Robinson asked if he could get a check for $14,000 and $1,000 in cash.
“He said, ‘We can do that.’”
And that’s how the couple found themselves on the top floor of a Cincinnati hotel, throwing around the most money either of them had ever seen and watching it float through their room.
“To see Paul Brown and now to play for him, that was so big for me. He was a legend,” Robinson said.
“There is where my life changed, he really changed my life.”
Next play
After Robinson’s historic first season, where he led the league in rushing as a running back, he was named 1968 United Press International and Sporting News AFL Rookie of the Year and finished second only to Joe Namath as the league MVP that year.
He was also named to the 1968 AFL All-Star Team, and led the 1968 Western AFL All-Star team to victory over the Eastern All-Stars.
Robinson played for another six years in the AFL and NFL. In 1972, following an injury, he was traded to the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) mid-season and finished out his time in the NFL there before heading to the World Football League in 1974.
He led the Birmingham Americans to victory in the WFL’s only championship game that year before the team folded in the off-season. The following year, Robinson tried to return to the NFL with the Green Bay Packers but was cut by Coach Bart Starr.
Since then, Robinson has returned to live in Safford – a place he, his late wife, Arlene, and their four children loved for its quiet, small-town feel after years of the crazy lifestyle that accompanies professional athletes.
But he’s stayed busy – working for the mine, for the Graham County juvenile detention center with troubled kids, and opening a Safford nightclub called the Blue Magic Disco, all while answering letters and calls from grateful kids and football fans all over the world.
Because of COVID-19, he’s kept a low profile, but said he couldn’t contain his excitement when he heard his former team was headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
“The game is so close now, I’ve just felt like I’ve been so loud and proud about it, like one of those cicadas that comes out every 10 years,” Robinson said.
Proud of how far the team has come today, he said, and proud that he was once a part of it.