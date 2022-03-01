Green Valley Recreation is considering whether to take advantage of incentives and install electric vehicle charging stations – but the clock is ticking.
GVR staff first reached out to Tucson Electric Power in June hoping to learn more about its incentives program. TEP’s acting agent company CLEAResult has since consulted with GVR to consider a few options.
“We put together a proposal. This is not a hard bid by any means. That would come from a contractor,” said Taira Newman, the CLEAResult account manager for GVR. “But the total project cost that we had proposed to David (Jund) was about $18,000 and $14,000 would be covered under the TEP incentive program.”
The initial proposal calls for two slow-charging ports, or trickle chargers, which are significantly cheaper (up to $4,000 each) than fast-charging ($35,000 to $40,000 per port).
While trickle chargers can take up to eight hours to fully charge a vehicle, a faster charge can take less than half an hour.
Revenue from charging station use would be divvied to cover the $14,000 to TEP. GVR would also get a kickback.
“Those incentives aren’t always going to be around,” said Jund, the GVR Facilities Director.
In September, GVR staff and CLEAResult consultants identified two potential locations for chargers with up to eight potential ports. Two ports could be located near the GVR Administrative Offices building and up to six could be located near the Facilities Management Building.
Jund outlined the locations for their convenience to the I-19 corridor and nearby shopping and restaurants. The FMB location would be ideal for GVR’s electric vehicle fleet, if GVR ever converted. As of now, all of GVR’s vehicles are gas-powered.
“EV chargers at this location would be primarily for GVR fleet vehicles, they would also be available to members and the community,” he added.
In a Feb. 16 board work session, Director Mark McIntosh was also skeptical of GVR recouping costs when factoring in new vehicle purchases on top of investing in stations.
“We really don't have a good idea of the revenue stream coming in and that's the problem for me,” McIntosh said. “Because if we're talking about changing over our vehicles here in Green Valley, that's another cost going out.”
Those concerns were echoed in the Feb. 23 board meeting as well as whether this service would be of value to members as much as it would be to the public. Subsequently, the board directed staff to move forward with developing the scope of the charging station project. Staff was also asked to bring back preliminary cost estimates, a cost benefit analysis and to explore the faster charging stations.
What's the need?
An online poll sent to members via the GVR newsletter garnered 71 responses. About 14% own an electric vehicle.
Of those who responded yes, the most frequently visited GVR facilities were Canoa Ranch, Las Campanas and West Center. The percentage of members who said they were likely to charge their vehicles while playing a sport was the same as those who indicated it was unlikely.
When asked if they would prefer using a cheaper, slower charge or a faster charge at a more expensive rate, 59% responses favored a faster, pricier charge.
If GVR offered charging stations, 45% of responses indicated they were more likely to purchase an electric vehicle in the future.
“Everyone here drives golf carts anyway. So why not drive an electric vehicle? You’ll at least have air conditioning and suspension,” Jund joked.
The options?
TEP’s incentives program was launched in May 2020. Joe Barrios, TEP’s media relations supervisor, said it's expected to continue through 2023.
“Our customer programs typically have annual budgets that are monitored to ensure funding is available while we are marketing the program and encouraging participation,” Barrios said. “At the moment, we are not concerned about running out of funding for the program.”
GVR Director Bev Lawless asked staff to explore whether investing in faster chargers was feasible during the Feb. 23 board meeting.
According to CLEAResult, the fast chargers qualify for higher incentives of up to $40,000 per port (or a maximum of $80,000 for a two-port project). The agency requires a minimum of two fast chargers to be installed, which would bring the equipment costs to about $75,000 before construction costs.
But CLEAResult recommended to GVR that staff pursue the current TEP-approved project with the slow/trickle chargers, as changing it now would require going back to the TEP committee and resubmitting the rescoped project for approval.
If the board is interested in installing fast chargers, it was recommended they submit specifically for West Center or another high-traffic area within GVR.
Talking dollars
The reserve study funds replacement of the vehicles as deemed necessary. With three vans up for replacement next year, it’s possible that reserve money could foot some of the the bill to go electric.
Costs to users, whether they vary for GVR staff, members or the public, haven’t been ironed out. The stations can be set up with variable pricing to offer ranges of cost-for-use by members and the public.
Jund is also optimistic that electric vehicles could eventually be more common and affordable.
"Kind of like light bulbs," Jund said. "LED lighting was so expensive so people were sticking with CFLs because of the cost even though LED was more efficient. Now the price for LED has come down significantly."