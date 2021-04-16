Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation.

By Ellen Sussman

Special to the Green Valley News

Some shoppers were so happy to see the doors of the White Elephant reopen on Monday that they hugged General Manager Karen Lavo.

It’s understandable. They’d been waiting three months.

Nearly 600 customers came through the doors from 9 a.m. to noon. Lavo said the closure was due to the rising number of COVID cases after Christmas. Many volunteers called to say they were uncomfortable coming in.

It was the second closure for the popular thrift store. The White Elephant closed from March 16 to Oct. 1, when news of the pandemic affected nearly everybody and everything.

On Thursday, with a limit of 120 shoppers at a time, the crowds were busy looking over the full shelves and racks and then stood in line socially distanced to check out.

“I’ve been shopping here for 20 years and it’s the only place I shop,” said Kathy Rust, who can be seen there once a week. “There’s such a variety. They have t-shirts and whatever I need.”

Sydney Chayes was another avid thrift shopper glad to have the White Elephant open again.

“White Elephant is my favorite thrift shop. I’m here once or twice a week. I look for hiking things, housewares, anything,” she said as she browsed.

Margaret and David Sitzmann usually visit the White Elephant twice a month. On Thursday, they spotted a light-weight recliner that would be ideal for their patio. Once they figured out how to get the recliner to recline, they took turns testing it.

Jay Taylor stopped in to check out the art work and furniture.

“I’m here to see what’s new. I’m buying one golf club for sure,” he said.

Bob Quezada was bent over looking at the selection of old movies.

“It was a reason to get out,” he said.

From basic household items and clothing to the busy jewelry counter where 14 customers waited to be served, one thing didn’t change — shoppers never know what useful must-have they’ll come across.

Elisa Quijada found clothing and a new, still-in-the-box foldable toilet-seat rail.

On April 24, the Optimist Club of Green Valley will host a luncheon for White Elephant volunteers, and shoppers will be able to buy lunch.

IF YOU GO

Shopping hours haven’t changed: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. There is a limit of 120 people shopping at one time. Masks are required. Dressing rooms and the drinking fountain are closed.

Drop-offs are limited to Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon with a limit of three bags or three boxes of items.

