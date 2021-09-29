If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Five hundred and sixty-eight days!
That’s how long it’s been since Posada Java closed on March 15, 2020.
The closure was caused by the severity of the COVID pandemic and gave La Posada time to do a major remodeling. With new health and serving procedures in place and a bright, new interior, Posada Java will reopen to the public Monday. New hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.
The ordering counter has been moved to near the glass doors by the courtyard in the space that formerly served as a lounge area. The piano has been moved to another building in La Posada where it was needed for residents.
The Genealogy Library was moved (and reopened) months ago to the former barber shop space, which allowed for the much-needed expansion of the prep kitchen.
Manager Holly Doyle said La Posada residents were the first to order and enjoy the new look during a test run Sept. 23-25.
Doyle said the prep kitchen has been substantially enlarged to accommodate on-site, made-to-order sandwiches and salads. There will also be more sandwich choices including tarragon chicken, reuben, pretzel dog and grilled chicken-avocado on flat bread. All baked items will be made by La Posada.
Staff includes four full-time and six part-time employees.
The renovated interior is light, bright, new and different and includes all new flooring, ceiling fixtures, a nifty neon-light centerpiece, a sit-down counter with stools, a circle of two-seat sofas with tables, more outlets to make the space more computer-friendly and new furniture in Southwestern colors of soft turquoise, soft rust and sand.
One wall features wallpaper with vibrant cactus designs. La Posada resident Val Simms said it’s her favorite new feature at Posada Java.
Resident Betty Gibson referred to the new interior as, “Wow, times three!”
Al and Julia Saterbak sat on one of the new sofas and enjoyed a morning snack and the pleasure of being back in Posada Java, one of Green Valley’s most popular gathering spots.
New furniture will also fill the outdoor patio area. Total seating is 151, up from 80 pre-renovation.
“We’re excited to see people here again. Normality is so needed. It’s been hard not seeing the public here every day as we were used to,” Doyle said, adding there are plans for concerts in the courtyard to return in the spring.