Sitting in Bob Smith’s garage is a 1954 aqua-green Ford Crestline that brings him full circle. He bought it online, sight unseen.
“Think it’s crazy? Plenty of people do this,” he said. “They bring back good memories.”
For Smith, that memory is of his father, Edmond Merle Smith, who also had a ’54 Crestline.
“My father was a Ford man all his life,” said Smith, who speaks of his dad with admiration and respect.
“My father had an accident when he was 9 years old and lost his right arm. He worked for the railroads as they hired handicapped people,” he said. He was the sole breadwinner for the family.
Smith’s dad had two rules for his son about a first car: Pay cash, and make sure it’s new.
He followed the advice. He bought a car while serving in the Air Force in Germany in 1966: A ’66 VW 1600 Fastback. He paid cash and shipped it to the U.S. in 1968. Later that year, he bought a 1969 Mustang Mach 1.
“Today, I wish I had kept both of those cars. They are both valuable collector cars today.”
Back to the Crestline
Smith’s classic is among dozens of vehicles that will be on display at the 5th Annual Quail Creek Car Show on April 3.
His top-of-the-line Crestline is a Skyliner — it has a see-through hard top over the front seats.
It’s immaculate, and Smith, 68, named it “Merle” — his father’s middle name. He points out the red wheels on the white-wall tires but notes the car isn’t perfect.
The color isn’t original and the clock and radio don’t work.
“The car is mainly for show. I run it eight to 10 miles a week every four or five days to keep it working,” he said. Smith has also owned a 1969 Mustang and a 1946 Ford Coach that he paid $55 for in 1969.
A member of Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts, he first showed his ’54 Crestline at Quail Creek’s Halloween car show and at recent show at Quail Creek-Veterans Memorial Park near the entrance to Quail Creek.
“Cars are nostalgic. They bring back memories of being young again,” he said. “This car brought back memories of my dad.”
