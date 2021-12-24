A nearly six-month search for Green Valley Council’s new executive director has finally come to a close.
Starting Jan. 1, David McAllister Romo will step into the leadership role at GVC, overseeing the administrative side of the council’s operations. Romo will replace Veletta Canouts, who is retiring from the council after six years.
“As a former operations manager, I had lofty expectations of what I was looking for," said Debbie Kenyon, president of the Green Valley Council. "It is a position that has enormous influence, and we wanted to identify someone who could meld not only into the culture of Green Valley, but also the relationships we have with all of our community partners."
“We’ve spent this month in the transition phase, have been tossing out some ideas, and there’s a lot of energy in the office. Veletta has positioned us to move from what I like to call a viable organization into a vibrant organization, and we now have the people we need in place to do just that,” Kenyon said.
Romo was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and moved with his family to Santa Cruz County when he was about 7. He is a graduate of Amphitheater High School in Tucson, and has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and a master's in public administration from the University of Arizona.
We caught up with Romo to see what he’s looking forward to as he steps into this new role with the GVC.
What got you interested in nonprofit work? What has your work experience so far been like?
I was introduced into government work largely because the first great recession of the 21st century forced me to reconsider my law career. I switched and began working in the financial sector because it offered the best opportunities for a young professional beginning a career.
I was introduced to the nonprofit sector by a friend, and I was quickly drawn to the altruistic aspect of the work. I saw nonprofit work as an opportunity to make a positive impact on my community and to serve people with the greatest need.
The biggest source of inspiration for me is being able to meet and get to know the people in the community in which I work. I am really inspired by people who choose to serve their community either professionally or as volunteers, and who give of themselves to serve others.
What got you interested in this position with the Green Valley Council?
I was a community development consultant for many years, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with an amalgam of governments, NGOs and nonprofits. My biggest regret was that as a consultant, I had a limited amount of time to spend with the communities in which I worked. It was difficult at times to get to know a community and become personally invested, only to leave after the completion of my contract.
I became interested in the executive director position with the Green Valley Council because it provided an opportunity for professional growth, and it allowed me to bring new ideas and ambitions for growth to the Green Valley Council. After the initial conversation that I had with President Kenyon and Executive Director Canouts, I really felt that this position was the right fit for me. This position with the GVC also gave me the opportunity to move back to the area that I grew up in, and where I still have friends. This feels like a homecoming, and I am very excited to be back.
What do you hope to bring to the table, or what do you hope to get out of this experience with GVC?
I see this position as an opportunity to serve the Green Valley community. Having a large community development and finance background, I feel my greatest strengths are in community engagement and in organizational development. I am eager to work with our community partners and assist them in any way I can in furtherance of their mission. I hope to grow our engagement with the Green Valley community, our HOAs and our community partners. I hope to strengthen the relationships we have with our current partners and reach out and engage the other organizations and stakeholders in our community. I would like to have the opportunity to earn the community's trust and have people share with me their wants, needs and wishes for our community.
How are you feeling about moving to the Green Valley area?
I am currently in Tempe. I have been here for several years. It is a great community and I have enjoyed my time here, but I am very excited to move back. I really look forward to getting to know Green Valley; especially the parks, restaurants, and golf courses (I'm going to try my best to go easy on the fairways).