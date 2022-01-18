Miyah Palacios has always been around sports.
The 15-year-old Sahuarita High School sophomore has four older brothers active in athletics, and one sport in particular caught Palacios’ attention — wrestling.
“I've been around wrestling for a while now,” she said. “I had the fear of getting slammed so I did jiu jitsu, so that built my confidence for wrestling and then I tried out for club and then I just said (coach)'Vasquez, can I do wrestling,' and he said, ‘Yeah.’”
Palacios is following in the footsteps of her older brother Gabriel Howard, who was a state champion for the team last year.
She has already made history for the school’s program, becoming the first SHS Varsity Girls Tournament Champion in wrestling.
“It feels good,” she said. “It’s my first time winning a tournament. Usually I get fourth place or whatever in other tournaments. This one was an acomplimisphiment I wanted to get.”
Palacios won the Coyote Open in Mesa at Skyline High School on Dec. 10.
“This one was a boys and girls tournament, so it was a little bit longer,” she said. “Between matches I had to wait maybe an hour, sometimes longer, but usually it goes by rounds. Once you win a match you go to the semi-finals, quarter-finals, then the big one — the championship.”
Adding to the feat is the fact that Palacios traveled to Phoenix for the Friday match and headed to Los Cruces, New Mexico, the next day for another match with the rest of the team.
She placed there too, winning third.
Coach Paul Vasquez said Palacios is part of the team’s continuing climb to success. He and his father took over coaching wrestling in 2019, and he said at the time the team was struggling.
“We were in last place our first year of coaching here in 2019, 55th at state, last place, zero points,” he said. “We went from last place in 2019 to second place in 2020. Last year, it was the COVID deal so we still struggled with numbers last year, but we ended up second place in the tournament.”
“That was kind of a disappointment because we wanted to win it, make the jump from worst to first. I feel like it's going to happen this year.”
Vasquez said when it comes down to it, it’s a team effort and Palacios gets no special treatment on the mat and doesn't want it.
“She doesn't ask to be treated differently and she's like all of our little sister, for the most part,” he said. “We have a pretty tight-knit group of kids. They are good kids, do good in school, don't get in trouble off the mat. They do well in wrestling and are committed to the sport.”
“They all push each other and help each other and she's part of that group.”
Palacios is one of two girls on the team of 29 wrestlers. She started her wrestling journey as an eighth-grader at Wrightson Ridge.
Vasquez said Palacios wrestles boys every day in practice and sometimes in competition when there are no girls available in her weight class.
He said the AIA, the state’s agency which oversees high school sports, just sanctioned girls wrestling last year, but COVID-19 prevented any tournaments from occurring that were strictly for women.
They were all dual meets and this will be the first year for an all-girls tournament.
“On paper, you have a girls tournament and boys varsity, and on paper they are separate teams in that way,” he said. “In practice, we are all the same team. We don't separate practices. Everyone does the same workout, the expectations are the same for everyone, they all have to meet the standards and she obviously does.”
Palacios said being a successful wrestler comes back to taking care of oneself and putting in the work.
“You just make sure you go to practice every single day and stay hydrated, that definitely is a big one,” she said. “Eat healthy so that it is easier to lose weight, that's pretty much it.”
The sophomore is planning to study nursing when she graduates from high school, and is focusing on keeping her academics and wrestling strong for scholarships. She’s already on the way with a 4.0 GPA and her championship win.
She was grateful for the support she’s received from friends, family and the school community.
Her advice to other girls considering wrestling — just do it.
“It’s definitely a hard sport but if you stick with it you will definitely start loving it,” she said. “Don't be afraid to try it even if you only go for a day, at least you got the experience to do it.”
Palacios will compete next Jan. 23 at Salpointe High School.