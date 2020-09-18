Kaiden Sanders, 8, was up early on Thursday. The third-grader at Anza Trail School said it’s a long drive to get to class, though it's been some time since he’s been to school.
“I have a 30-minute drive to school so I have to wake up early,” he said. “The drive was fun.”
He smiled with friend Cade Silva, 8, on the playground, during the first recess they’ve had together since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in March.
“I woke up at six,” he said. “I have only done math. We got our math books, did a few pages of math then we came to recess.”
When asked how it felt to be back at school, they quickly answered in unison, “good.”
Sanders and Silva were two of about 840 K-5 students returning for a hybrid model of in-person learning at Sahuarita Unified School District. For students, teachers, parents and district administrators, the return to campus was a long-awaited moment in a school year comprised of interpreting health benchmarks and revising detailed school reopening plans.
SUSD was one of the first in Pima County to resume in-person classes using a hybrid model. Students were distanced, there were additional cleaning procedures in place, staggered break and meal times and masks were required of everyone on campus.
Thursday began with cohort group B, a limited number of students who will attend classes on Thursdays and Fridays. Another group of K-5 students, group A, will go to class Mondays and Tuesdays. On the days students aren’t at school they’ll participate from home.
Though students began getting dropped off around 7:15 a.m. at Anza Trail School, buses carried just three to five students each.
Anza Trail Principal Darlene Robinson said preparing for the return to school has been ongoing since schools first shut down after spring break. She was happy to be back and spent the day visiting classrooms, talking with students and reaffirming the new safety protocols. She wore a red cape in observance of the school’s super hero theme, “Anza Trail is Marvel-ous.”
“After seven long months, this is the most exciting feeling... I woke up at 3 a.m and I was so nervous, not in a sad way, nervous in an excited way,” she said. “This is why we're in education, we love kids and we’re happy to have the opportunity to help them feel a sense of normalcy and be able to connect with other kids and, of course, their teachers.”
The first day had a focus on teaching the children the new procedures and how to stay safe. Students could be seen learning to use the new water bottle stations, since the traditional water fountains are not in use, or learning proper hand-washing. Many teachers made games to help students learn how to stay distanced apart while in line.
Robinson said keeping everyone safe is the priority.
“I think we've all been working 24/7, whether it be at work then home, creating plans, revising those plans, we’ve revised more times than I can count,” she said. “Our main goal is always to keep students safe and learning and we know what’s best to do that for both in this setting is to make sure as many precautions are in place as possible.”
Along with teaching new practices, Anza Trail is equipped with new hand-sanitizing stations, there are stickers on the ground signifying where to stand and recess and meal times have been staggered and spread out to reduce the number of students in one place at a time.
They’ve also made adjustments to some of their programs so children can safely participate in classes that are traditionally hands-on or involve expelling more breath than normal.
Band Director Salvatore Boenzi said there were challenges in determining the best way to hold chorus and band classes but they are focusing on smaller ensemble groups and precautions.
“So much of what we do is in-person and the digital part was difficult because we normally all play at the same time, so a kid who is a little shy as it is in that digital divide is not as brave,” he said. “It was a lot of stopping and thinking how am I going to do this and it took me awhile to figure out how to get into the rhythm.”
Boenzi said they’ll be focusing on smaller ensemble groups and utilizing time outside as much as possible. They’re even spacing students farther than six feet "because with singing and music air travels faster than when you normally breathe or speak.”
Band students will have layered masks where they can place a mouthpiece for their instruments. Instruments themselves will also have “masks,” like bell covers for brass instruments and a special cover for woodwinds to help capture particles.
Any time students leave a space the area is sanitized.
Robinson said custodians and groundskeepers are on site all day and follow a rigorous cleaning schedule, and additional cleaning happens at the end of the day.
“It just validates that this is a different time but it can still be a special time,” she said of the extra sanitization protocols.
In the cafeteria, tables are limited to a few students, food is pre-packed and all children face one direction.
Additionally, lunches are now free to all students thanks to an extension of a program through the United States Department of Agriculture. They can provide free pickup meals to any youth in the community and have gotten the go-ahead to resume handing out free weekend meals on Fridays.
SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said food service was just one highlight of their reopening plans.
“Things were running smoothly,” he said. “It was affirming to see and if we continue to follow the metrics as a community and all do our part to be extra conscious of the attention to details we can continue to move in a positive trajectory.”
Overall, Valenzuela said the first day back went well and they will continue to monitor the progress as they move forward.
“Generally, I heard people were glad to be back and, frankly, it’s humbling and affirming of the power of community working together,” he said. “In the last six months we transformed our programs through a lot of hard work.”
The district will evaluate state and county health metrics again in about two weeks before beginning to introduce middle and high school students back to campus.
Valenzuela said as long as all the health variables are positive they hope to bring older students back to campus after the fall break in October.
First day at Anza Trail School September 2020
On Sept. 17, 2020, K-5 students returned to Sahuarita Unified School District schools for the first time since schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a hybrid model of learning.
The Sahuarita Sun spent time at Anza Trail School as students and teachers got back into the swing of school with new procedures, reduced class sizes and extra cleaning protocols.