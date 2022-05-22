About 155,000 people over the age of 65 live in rural Arizona – one in five of those individuals live alone, and one in 20 have no vehicle, according to a 2020 report published by Age Friendly Arizona.
The report reveals findings that seniors in the Green Valley area, and those who serve them, know all too well – even as it’s a tool for successful aging, reliable and affordable transportation for older adults can be difficult to find, and it can be even tougher to secure in rural areas.
“I think primarily there is just a huge need here,” said Chuck Dorr, board president of Friends in Deed, a nonprofit organization that provides free community services, including transportation, to seniors in and around the Green Valley area.
“There’s so many people who live here that are retired, that are separated from family, that aren’t comfortable driving all the way to Tucson…there’s a huge need for people who need to get somewhere but can’t take themselves, and there aren’t really many other provisions for other personal transportation down here that isn’t fairly expensive,” Dorr said.
Public transportation
According to the Age Friendly Arizona report, about 80% of rural counties in the U.S. have any public transportation infrastructure, and it’s often limited to “demand-response services,” meaning drivers must call at least 24 hours or more in advance to make a reservation to get picked up.
In Green Valley and Sahuarita, Sun Shuttle provides a fixed-route bus service (Route 421), that transports passengers to and from the main transit centers in Tucson, and averages about 50 to 75 pick-ups a day, according to Amber Wagner, Transportation Mobility Administrator at Pima Association of Governments.
Sun Shuttle also operates a curb-to-curb Dial-A-Ride service that can take Green Valley and Sahuarita residents to a number of destinations throughout the community, including parks, libraries and shopping centers, and averages 20 to 30 trips a day.
One lingering pandemic-related challenge facing the industry – a shortage of bus drivers – has affected Sun Shuttle services over the past year, but Wagner said the Green Valley services have not been affected.
However, some residents and caregivers have found the process of requesting Dial-A-Ride services more challenging over the past few months, says Claudia Ortega, director of Posada Life Community Services.
“Some caregivers express frustration to us when calling in and being told there’s no availability for the time frame requested, even when calling in advance or early in the morning,” Ortega said.
“Sometimes, we’ve heard a rider will be on the bus for nearly an hour before they arrive at their destination. This is really difficult for our program participants as they can get anxious,” she said.
As many as 30% of Posada Life’s program participants who would typically use Sun Shuttle services have had to cancel behavioral health appointments or skip a free senior lunch program at the community center after having difficulty securing a ride, Ortega said.
“So, transportation is a big issue for us right now,” she said.
A strong network of volunteer programs in the area are working to fill the gaps.
Volunteer drivers
Where rural infrastructure and budgets are often limited, a neighbor-helping-neighbor culture can serve a higher purpose in helping older people maintain mobility.
Volunteer driver programs, like Friends in Deed and Valley Assistance Services, offer mobile alternatives for adults to get from place to place – whether it’s the grocery store, a doctor’s appointment or a family gathering.
These drivers also often go the extra mile for passengers and provide a highly personalized experience – like offering help in and out of the vehicle, specialized wheelchair accessibility services, socializing with riders or helping them out in the store.
In addition to taking people to medical or business-related appointments, Friends in Deed also organizes social outings for larger groups to the Tucson Mall and botanical gardens.
Dorr said Friends in Deed offers flexible scheduling for their volunteers, allowing them to choose where and when they’re available to drive, and will even cover the cost of gas with a stipend, but most drivers, he added, are just happy to do it.
“Most of our drivers make themselves available throughout the week, and they don’t ask for anything. They’re just happy to do it, and happy to help the community,” Dorr said.
But like Sun Shuttle, Friends in Deed has found themselves short on drivers, especially as the summer months set in.
“Typically, we have about 70 drivers that work with us… but we’re down to about 25 or 30 now with summer vacations and everything,” he said.
The group averages 10 to 15 trips a day, and they’re generally able to meet the demand even with fewer drivers, but sometimes cuts have to be made.
“Once we get up to about 13 or 14 (rides a day), we do have to start looking at cutting off a day and not taking anymore appointments. If we have people calling after those appointments are taken, we try to point them to someone else or have them see if they can change their appointments,” Dorr said.
Because of the demand, Dorr said his group also requires advanced notice – about five workdays – in order to ensure everyone’s needs can be met.
He said his group is working to recruit more drivers, especially those interested in training on the group’s wheelchair accessible van, which he says is used for trips every day, sometimes twice a day.
“Really, it’s just there aren’t many alternatives for a lot of these folks here unless they want to pay for a cab, and that can get really expensive when we’re talking about heading up to Tucson,” Dorr said.
With help from services like Friends in Deed and Valley Assistance Services, Ortega said more of La Posada’s community program participants have been able to get rides when they’re needed, but says she still sees the need for similar support in other areas.
“I know of so many more caregivers and senior participants who would love to use transportation services to avoid the drive back and forth from their communities of Vail, Amado, Rio Rico, even Nogales,” she said.