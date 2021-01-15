Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for more than 100 years but they probably haven’t had too many like this one.
The pandemic requires protocols as the 2021 cookie season kicks off Saturday. Drive-thru booths will include safety cones and COVID-19 cleanliness kits, and the organization is working with Grubhub for contact-free cookie delivery.
What hasn’t changed? Eight popular cookie varieties and the cost: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Dosi Dos, Trefoils and Lemon Ups at $5 per box and S’mores (natural, organic, non-GMO) and Toffee-tastic (gluten-free) at $6 per box.
Maria Catania is serving her seventh year as Troop Cookie Leader and Area Cookie Manager for the Area Cupboard of Green Valley and Sahuarita. Her garage is stacked with about 1,300 boxes of cookies.
“I love helping the girls learn important skills through selling cookies – skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. I also love the excitement they get when I tell them they earned enough money to complete the service project or go on a trip they wanted to go on,” Catania said.
This year Girl Scouts continued with online camp, and made computers available and STEM kits, delivered right to homes.
“Cookies ensure programming continues in spite of the world around us,” Catania added.
Cookie sales started Saturday, and are available at Walgreens on Nogales Highway and Continental Road; Circle K on La Canada and Nogales Highway; and Fry’s on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard. Cash and checks are accepted, some locations accept credit cards.
For dates and hours go to girlscouts.org, enter the ZIP code and a list of sales dates and hours at each location will appear.
A Girl Scout sells on average 250 to 300 boxes of cookies each year, with about 200 million boxes for the organization. It could be a rougher climb in 2021, but they’re ready for it.