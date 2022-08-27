Four people, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, died Thursday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex on Tucson’s north side.
Martinez-Garibay, 43, was shot in the line-of-duty shortly before noon by 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell, a resident at Lind Commons whom Martinez was serving with an eviction notice, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Stansell also fatally shot 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath, the apartment complex manager who had been accompanying Martinez-Garibay, and 25-year-old Elijah Miranda, a neighbor at the complex, before fatally shooting himself.
It’s a tragedy that hits home for Kristen Randall, court administrator at Green Valley Justice Court, who served as the constable for Martinez-Garibay's Justice Precinct 8 from 2019 until she resigned in February.
“I’m OK, I’m alive, but it would have been me if I had stayed," Randall said in an interview Friday. "Instead, it’s Deborah and it’s just a horrible, horrible thing…she was so excited to take that position."
“I know that apartment complex so well, I know the managers, the layout, what the apartments look like and I know the job… it’s so easy to just keep thinking about it, and since nobody knows what it looked like…what was said or what happened, my brain just keeps making it up and it’s not a good visual,” she said.
A Tucson native, Martinez-Garibay served 16 years as an Army Intelligence officer with several tours in Afghanistan before retiring. She told the Tucson Sentinel after her appointment to the position in March that she decided to become a constable for the same reasons she joined the military following 9/11, saying at the time she thought “if I could contribute, it was not OK for me to sit at home and just do nothing.”
“This is my community. These are my neighbors…these are the people I'm going to see every single day in my neighborhood…whether they're landlords or they're people I'm evicting or serving warrants. I think it's just a matter of maintaining a level of mutual respect,” she told the Sentinel, adding that she hoped to “do the right thing by the people in the community.”
Martinez-Garibay was set to hold the constable position in JP8 until the fall, when she planned to run for re-election to serve the remainder of the term, which ends in 2024.
Dangers, risks
Though a lot of questions still surround Martinez-Garibay’s death, one thing that’s certain is her job as a constable was not an easy one, said Constable Tom Schenek, who serves Justice Precinct 7, which includes Green Valley and Sahuarita.
“The bottom line is, when you are out there doing what we do, you’re dealing with people that are in a lot of different, desperate situations – specifically with evictions and orders of protection,” Schenek said Friday.
Constables often encounter individuals at extremely vulnerable and emotional periods in their lives, which Schenek said can lead to “potentially volatile” situations.
“It’s not uncommon to run into people that have or have had addiction to drugs or alcohol, maybe they’ve recently gone through a divorce, maybe in that divorce their wife took the kids, or maybe that person lost a job, and the only thing they have left is the house, and then you’re there to take the house,” he said.
According to court records obtained by the Tucson Sentinel, Stansell had earlier threatened another resident at his apartment complex with a gun. A hearing on his eviction case was held Aug. 22, with the eviction order issued the next day.
Randall said these types of “immediate evictions” constituted a minority of the cases she worked while a constable in midtown Tucson, but they always carried a heavy weight.
“With these, I would have made a mental note that it’s a very, very serious type of eviction, and I think we just need to be really careful… Out of all the things we would do, it’s the immediate evictions and the orders of protection with removal, those are the absolute worst things that we do,” she said.
“When there’s a weapon alleged, and it’s an immediate eviction, it’s clear things have been building up.”
Moving forward
Even before the shootings, county officials have been looking at ways to reform and restructure the constable’s office and the way they perform their duties.
Last September, Pima County supervisors voted to dissolve Justice Precinct 5 at the end of 2022, bringing the number of constables to nine.
But during that meeting, Supervisors Matt Heinz and Sharon Bronson voiced their opinions that the county might be better served if the constabulary were eliminated altogether.
“I think we should hire professional staff that can be directed, and if they choose not to do it as we require, with regard to evictions and other things, they can be let go. We can’t do that with elected officials like this,” Heinz said at the time.
In Pima County, constables operate as elected officials and are responsible for serving court papers such as eviction notices and orders of protection, but they have little oversight other than voters and a state board.
Citing inconsistencies in how the individual constables carry out their duties, former county administrator Chuck Huckleberry proposed reforms that would create a more equitable workload among the constables, and would develop more consistency in “appearance, approach and philosophy,” according to an October 2021 memo.
Randall, who had been working with Huckelberry on the reforms before her departure, said one focus was standardizing training procedures for constables.
“We were working on kind of standardizing things and making sure we had all the proper training for firearms. Other counties are a little bit more stringent with constables having to submit to a psychological evaluation or a background check…and there were other things we wanted to work on…but it was deeply, deeply unpopular,” Randall said.
Randall, who was also known for a housing-first mentality as a constable and connecting tenants with resources ahead of an eviction, said a “great divide” among constables and their approach to their duties was among the reasons she chose to step down.
“At the same, I figured if I really wanted to help people then maybe there was an arena that was a little bit more appropriate for that, and that’s how I ended up here (Green Valley Justice Court).”
After Thursday’s tragic events, Randall said there’s still work to be done – not just within the constable’s office, but throughout the county – that could lead to better outcomes for those who interact with the justice system.
“It’s just so complicated that it really should be more than one subset looking at this and figuring out how best to handle this," she said. "I think a lot of things need to be re-evaluated by the law enforcement community, by social workers and by politicians – they all should have a seat at the table."
“There’s always going to be just things you can’t avoid, but I think there’s a lot we can do better…and that at the very least, we can have better outcomes for both property managers and for the tenants.”
Supervisor Steve Christy, a strong supporter of the constables' office, also gave backing to the idea of re-examining policies and procedures moving forward.
“I think if there’s anything that can come out of this that’s positive, it may be some introspection into the constable force that could lead to greater improvements in many areas – their training standards, perhaps even more uniform dress – that the constables have to deal with.”
Schenek, who comes from a law enforcement background, emphasized his view that officer safety training and firearms training are “critical, key components to what we do,” especially since constables across Pima County and across the state come from a variety of backgrounds.
“Some come to the job with more experience in law enforcement than others, but because it is an elected office, anybody can run for that particular office…but I personally don’t know whether experience, in this situation, would have helped or not. There’s not enough facts right now to support what happened, so I’m just at a loss,” he said.
“I’ve been to too many other line-of-duty police funerals, and not only do I feel for the constable, but… I project myself into the positions of all the other people who were there that had losses as well, you know, the apartment manager and the neighbor. They all had families, and my heartfelt prayers are going out to them, their friends and the community members that loved them.”