Ralph Mayher has no shortage of amazing stories spanning his 22 years of filming newsreels. And thanks to a little cabin fever, he put them down in black and white in a book recounting the history he recorded for the world.
Mayher, 90, said his two previous attempts to put his memories into words didn't pan out when the stress of putting them together stalled the efforts.
But with the pandemic making travel and everyday errands ill-advised, he decided to give it another shot. And the stories in "The Last Newsreel" were well worth the wait.
Mayher, who lives in Green Valley, took up photography at a trade high school in Cleveland. In 1952, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where his education took him straight into a photographic unit with the Third Marine Air Wing at Opa-locka, Florida.
He was a combat cameraman, but Mayher said he thankfully didn't deploy to Korea. But his time at Opa-locka was anything but typical.
And that's where Mayher's story begins. A Marine, a 16-millimeter camera and a UFO.
Miami Beach
PFC. Mayher had heard about a UFO that appeared over Miami Beach on June 28, 1952, and he had a feeling it wasn't going to be the last sighting.
He heard a local television station was willing to shell out $50 for footage of the UFO, and Mayher decided he was going to be the one to capture the image.
"So, I tell my buddies I'm going to go out and film a UFO at Miami Beach the following night, June 29, 1952," he said. "And they all said, 'We knew you were a little bit off your rocker, but here's the camera. Good luck.' I said not only thank you for the good luck, but we're going to have a beer party when I get my 50 bucks from WTVJ in Miami."
And, wouldn't you know it, Mayher's hunch paid off. His 16-millimeter camera caught the bright yellowish-orange saucer from Miami resident Herman Stern's back patio.
"The gentleman who allowed me to go out on his patio, he thought I was crazy as well, but when the damn thing flew over, I was able to get about nine frames of film of the UFO," he said.
It wasn't just Mayher who saw it. Three Navy crew members flying a Consolidated PBY Catalina confirmed the UFO sighting flying at the same altitude, in the same area, on the same night.
The Miami Daily News reported the sighting in an article headlined, "Miami's Saucer?: Marine Here Snaps 'Disc.'"
The Daily News reached out to the Marine Air Station but they stressed Mayher was acting in a non-official capacity.
"All we did was process the film," an unnamed officer said.
As for Mayher's 50 bucks from WTVJ, he never got it.
In 1957, Mayher worked for KYW-TV in Cleveland when the station decided to do a UFO program. He offered his photos from Miami Beach.
"Surprisingly enough, I had a knock on my door at KYW in 1957," Mayher said. "And here are two CIA officers that wanted to talk to me."
Mayher said he was a cocky kid and decided to tell the officers he was happy they came by and gave them some 8x10s. He told them the CIA's interest made the UFO show authentic.
It was downhill from there.
"As they were leaving, they suggested the photographs that I had taken should not be used on the show," he said. "Furthermore, their appearance and interview with me did not happen. I said, 'What do you mean? This is a news story, and you're here.'"
Mayher served two years on active duty with the Marines, but anyone who enlists with the military owes the government eight years of service, active or inactive. And the government can recall service members on inactive duty until the eight years are up – a fact Mayher said the CIA officers pointed out while referring to him by his last rank, corporal.
In 2011, the CIA released a paper documenting the exchange between the officers and Mayher on Nov. 6, 1957. The redacted document stated he gave them the 8x10 prints. The document said the prints were made from a separate set of negatives from the film. The original negatives were with the Air Force.
As for KYW's UFO documentary, Mayher said it never aired after the CIA's veiled threat.
"We decided that it wasn't worth anymore problems," he said. "I had not talked about the subject again only because I didn't feel comfortable about it. But I have a whole chapter in the book regarding it because I don't give a damn today."
Dangerous work
The UFO was only one story in his 22-year career of traveling the world, documenting history as it happened. And sometimes, that meant putting himself in danger.
By 1965, Mayher was working with ABC and was on the scene when the Watts Riots began Aug. 11.
The racial unrest lasted six days, took 34 lives, injured 1,032 people, saw 4,000 arrests and destroyed 1,000 buildings, resulting in $40 million in property damage.
"It was either the first or second night, my correspondent Piers Anderton and I were on the ground doing a lot of filming of fires, gunfire, Molotov cocktails and so on and so forth," Mayher said. "Ray Fahrenkopf was my sound technician at the time. We didn't scatter, but we tried to keep track of each other when all hell was breaking loose."
Fahrenkopf became separated from the group when he went back to the vehicle for equipment.
"I don't remember the exact details of that, but he couldn't find the car because it was turned upside-down and on fire," Mayher said. "And he couldn't find us, and he was badly beaten."
Mayher said Fahrenkopf, 56 at the time, never fully recovered from the beating. Anderton and Mayher found refuge in the back of a police car.
"By the time we got back to the headquarters, we were just showered in glass," Mayher said. "The only glass left in the car was the windshield, and it was all broken."
That wasn't his only close call.
In 1968, Mayher was in Mexico City covering the Olympics for ABC.
He got a tip from his driver, law school student Raul Sanchez Rucobo, about a student protest planned for Oct. 2, 10 days before the summer Olympics opened. Anti-government student protests were frequent worldwide in the 1960s, and Mayher thought it could be newsworthy.
The protest led to government troops opening fire on students in what would be known as the Tlatelolco massacre. Initial reports from the Mexican government claimed four protesters died. Further investigations initiated in 2000 by Mexican President Vicente Fox and independent studies said it could be up to 3,000.
"The protest was breaking up, the army moved in and we were positioned on the sixth floor of an apartment building," Mayher said. "And we filmed the army coming in, and there were two helicopters over the area. When the third helicopter came in, that third one dropped flares down."
Mayher said he doesn't think the students knew hundreds of troops had surrounded them but after the flares, the other two helicopters began dropping tear gas.
"And, of course, the students broke up, and at that same instance the army had moved in with automatic weapons and started mowing down the crowded students," he said.
Mayher and his crew started taking gunfire at their sixth-floor position. With nowhere to go, Mayher found a woman in the hallway who was praying the rosary and paid her $50 to "rent" her apartment next door to where they had been.
Mayher and the crew split up, with two taking the film and smuggling it to Texas while he and another member hid in the woman's apartment. They didn't even have time to take their equipment with them.
After that, Mayher spent a long night listening to the chaos and soldiers in the hallway.
"That was the scariest night because the only reason they didn't break our door down is they didn't think anyone would be dumb enough to go into the next apartment from which we were filming," he said.
Eventually, Mayher made his way out and continued covering the Olympics, but the uneasy feeling that government troops were on the lookout for him never went away.
More adventure
Mayher wasn't alone during most of his career. He said he was fortunate enough to share many of his experiences with his wife of more than 50 years, Gypsie.
He said ABC didn't care for family traveling with crews but Mayher and Gypsie found a way around that – she became a unionized freelance photographer.
Gypsie said she likely wouldn't have learned photography if not for the opportunity to spend more time with Mayher. And she doesn't regret a second of it despite the high-pressure work.
"Because we were together our entire life," Gypsie said. "He didn't go to work somewhere, and I went to work somewhere else. We were together all the time."
That included a well-laid plan to pull a fast one on the Soviets while filming the ABC documentary "Comrade Soldier," in 1967, released in 1971.
"We weren't married at the time," Gypsie said. "You couldn't stay together if we weren't married."
So Mayher made a fake marriage license and Gypsie went to the Soviet Union as his "wife."
"I had a fake marriage license made up at one of the prop houses," he said. "I had my attorney at the time, Jerry Casselman, do up a fake marriage license, and he used the seal on the marriage license from the Hell's Angels of California because the Hell's Angels of California were Jerry Casselman's clients."
But there was one hiccup. On the flight to the Soviet Union the couple realized they overlooked a detail – wedding rings.
At a layover in Amsterdam, Mayher ran into the first jewelry store he could find and bought two rings. His only request on style was that they fit their fingers.
The plan worked, and to this day the two still wear the wedding rings from Amsterdam along with the rings they exchanged during their legal marriage.
With the ups and downs and disagreements with corporate policies, Mayher said he eventually burned out. He abruptly quit his staff job at ABC, retiring at age 49. Mayher and Gypsie sold the Hollywood Hills home they built in 1976 at a loss and moved to Mexico.
Since then, the two have never stopped traveling, spending a year or more in different parts of the country or Latin America. For about the last 15 years, Mayher said they always find their way back to Green Valley.
But Mayher said he feels like he's gotten everything off his chest after completing his first book, and that he was thankful for having Dan Baldwin help him with it. He was also happy to dedicate the book to Gypsie.
"My wife had saved detailed documents and photographs for at least 25 years," he said. "It wasn't easy going through the material, and especially the photographs, but we enjoyed doing it. I dedicated the book to my wife because she kept all of the documents with all of our moves around the country and in and out of the country. And without her keeping these documents and photographs, we wouldn't have had a book."