It came later than usual but Southern Arizona’s monsoon season finally kicked off Monday evening, according to Carl Cerniglia, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
Some parts of Sahuarita and Green Valley saw at least a half inch of rain Monday night. Between Sunday and Monday’s rainfall, nearly all of Southeastern Arizona saw at least some rain, Cerniglia said. The rain doesn’t look like it will be stopping for awhile either.
“We still have plenty of opportunity to get rainfall," Cerniglia said. "It looks like we are finally in the full swing of the monsoon, we just need to expect that each day there’s a chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm.”
Temperatures could be dropping, too. Instead of 104 or 105, Cerniglia said the temperatures should fall to the 99- to 100-degree range, at least for the next four days.
The reason for the monsoon’s late start was El Niño, when the water temperature near the equator runs warmer than normal.
“Globally, we are in an El Niño, and that was later into spring and that tended to slow back the monsoon season for us here in the Southwest,” Cerniglia said.
It also means there’s a chance the monsoon could drag on later than usual into September, he said.